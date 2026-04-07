Prime Video Announces April 2026 Lineup: Crime Thrillers, Anime, and the Final Season of The Boys

Prime Video unveils its exciting April 2026 schedule, featuring the final season of The Boys, the crime thriller Crime 101, the anime Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun and the Korean competition Superrace Freestyle, alongside a diverse array of other releases.

Prime Video is gearing up for an action-packed April 2026, offering a diverse selection of original series and films for viewers to enjoy. The month kicks off with the highly anticipated crime thriller Crime 101 , releasing on April 1st. Set in the gritty backdrop of Los Angeles, the film follows an elusive jewel thief, played by Chris Hemsworth, whose heists along the 101 freeway have baffled the police.

His path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker, portrayed by Halle Berry, setting the stage for a cat-and-mouse game. Meanwhile, a relentless detective, played by Mark Ruffalo, closes in on the thief, raising the stakes and forcing all three characters to make life-altering choices. Adapted from Don Winslow’s novella and directed by Bart Layton, Crime 101 boasts a stellar cast, including Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte, promising a gripping experience for viewers.\Following the crime thriller, Prime Video will launch Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun, an anime series set to release on April 5th. This series explores a dystopian near-future Japan, devastated by nuclear war, natural disasters, and governmental corruption, which has led to the nation's fragmentation into three warring states. Aoteru Misumi, a former government official, emerges as a key figure aiming to reunify Japan, utilizing his vast knowledge and exceptional communication skills to navigate the political landscape and rise through the ranks. The anime provides a captivating narrative of survival, political intrigue, and the struggle for power in a post-apocalyptic world.\For fans of superhero drama, the fifth and final season of The Boys will premiere on April 8th. This season plunges viewers into Homelander’s tyrannical reign, where Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned, and Annie struggles to lead a resistance. The return of Butcher with a plan to eliminate all Supes with a virus sets off a chain reaction that will redefine the world. Alongside The Boys, the original Korean reality show Superrace Freestyle will launch on April 10th. This is an exciting competition where ten top Korean drivers are paired with ten celebrity managers to modify cars and compete for victory. With a budget of 100 million won, teams will modify cars for a race where anything is possible. April also has the release of Fist of the North Star on April 11th, a post-apocalyptic animated show about Kenshiro, a martial artist who uses his skills to fight against evil. The comedy Balls Up will be released on April 15th, followed by other releases like Sarah’s Oil and New Bandits Season 2, which will keep the excitement going throughout the month. Prime Video’s April lineup is crafted to deliver diverse entertainment, providing something for every viewer





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