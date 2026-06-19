Prime Minister Urges Silence and Support Amid Tragic Schoolgirl Death in Negeri Sembilan

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calls for privacy and counsel for the family of a student who died after falling from a secondary school, while urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and highlighting ongoing police investigations.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties to give space to the family of a schoolgirl who tragically died early this morning in Negeri Sembilan after allegedly falling from the third floor of a secondary school in Sendayan, and urged them not to circulate unverified information.

The Prime Minister released a statement on Facebook in which he expressed his sorrow and repeated that he and his wife, Azizah, felt the loss of a young life. Anwar said that the death of the student, who was a fourth‑year (class 4) pupil, had shocked the community and demanded equal aplomb in dealing with the situation.

He appealed to the public to allow the family and those close to the victim time and silence while the police investigate the incident. He highlighted the ministerial response, noting that the Ministry of Education had already forwarded follow‑up assistance and counseling services to the student's family and classmates. Throughout the message, the Prime Minister offered prayers for the deceased, wished Almighty God to grant her peace, and asked that the family receive fortitude to endure this heinous test.

The incident, reported by local media, occurred at approximately 10 a.m. after a fourth‑year student fell from the third floor of the Sendayan high school. In the immediate aftermath, the school premises became a crowding area as witnesses and nervous parents converged on the scene. The Negeri Sembilan Education Department (JPNS) has announced that an internal enquiry is underway and that it will fully cooperate with the police investigation, which is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Anwar reiterated that the government is prepared to provide support and counseling to students and staff affected by the tragedy. He solemnly prayed for the student's salvation, beseeching that her spirit be at rest in the realm of the faithful, and said that the Ministry of Education was dedicated to ensuring the safety of students in schools across the state. In a similar vein, he emphasised the need for sensitivity toward those who are grieving amid a media frenzy.

The PM's social media post also reaffirmed the policy of open communication with the family while safeguarding the investigative process. The community remains on edge as both law enforcement and education authorities work to determine the cause of the fall. Police are investigating whether there were any safety breaches, possible supervision failures, or other contributing factors.

It is expected that the findings will be published once the coroner's report is completed, allowing the affected families to understand what led to the devastating incident. The Prime Minister's appeal, urging restraint in the publishing of rumours, coincides with calls from education officials to focus on preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future. The episode serves as a stark reminder of the urgency required in maintaining safe learning environments in Malaysia's educational institutions





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