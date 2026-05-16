Prime Minister Launches Paduri Madani Scheme Under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM)

The Paduri Madani Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), aims to empower women, particularly those in the B40 group, through entrepreneurship.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiates the launch of the Paduri Madani Scheme at the Bandar Baru Multipurpose Hall, Tambun May 16, 2026. — Bernama pic!

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. IPOH, May 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the PADURI Madani Scheme under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), aimed at empowering women, particularly those in the B40 group, through entrepreneurship.

The initiative, which targets 29,000 new women entrepreneurs, is open to Malaysians aged 18 and above with a monthly household income not exceeding RM5,880 or a per capita income of RM1,470. In his speech, Anwar expressed pride in the high level of discipline shown by women, particularly in repaying their loans, based on AIM’s strong repayment track record.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, and AIM Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussain Syed Junid. In line with AIM’s objective of lifting families out of poverty, the scheme also accepts applicants who have been blacklisted or declared bankrupt, with no guarantor or collateral required.

The initiative is inclusive, targeting seven key groups, namely Malay, Chinese and Indian women, Bumiputera women from Sabah and Sarawak, Orang Asli, the Siamese community, as well as B40 women in both urban and rural areas. The scheme offers financing ranging from RM3,000 to RM30,000 under the economic category (i-Paduri Mesra, i-Paduri Srikandi and i-Paduri Muda), and up to RM15,000 under the social category (i-Paduri Wibawa, i-Paduri Sejahtera, i-Paduri Bestari and i-Paduri Penyayang).

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, praised the strong repayment discipline of Sahabat AIM, noting that the non-performing loan (NPL) rate is significantly lower compared with that of wealthier groups. Anwar said AIM’s total financing recorded a steady increase to RM2.8 billion last year compared with RM2.5 billion in 2023, with Sabah and Sarawak registering the highest number of Sahabat Usahawan at 53,000 and 43,000 respectively.

He handed over financing cheques of RM3,000 each under the PADURI Madani Scheme to five new Sahabat Usahawan from the Tambun parliamentary constituency, in addition to visiting an exhibition of products by successful entrepreneurs representing each state. At today’s event, the Prime Minister also presented the Perak Outstanding Entrepreneur Award to three recipients, namely Sharifah Nurul Shahida Syed Abdul Rahman (Shazam Catering & Food Services), S. Manjula (Nhavin Enterprise) and Lee Lai Wan (Lee Kam Sing Herbs Tree Enterprise).

AIM, in a statement, said that since its establishment 39 years ago, the microfinance institution has disbursed RM39.1 billion in financing to more than 1.18 million borrowers. For the period from January to April 2026, AIM’s financing performance remained strong, with RM1.07 billion disbursed to 131,105 borrowers.





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