Prime Minister Launches Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre in Kuala Lumpur

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim inaugurated Huawei’s new AI Lab and Innovation Centre at TRX Kuala Lumpur, celebrating Huawei’s 25th anniversary in Malaysia and emphasizing the importance of AI talent development and technological collaboration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officiated the opening of the new Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre, strategically located within the prestigious Exchange 106 building at the Tun Razak Exchange ( TRX ) in Kuala Lumpur.

The launch event was a significant occasion, not only marking the establishment of a cutting-edge facility but also celebrating Huawei’s 25th anniversary of operations within Malaysia. The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Huawei, acknowledging the company’s unwavering commitment and consistent support for Malaysia’s technological advancement and economic growth. He emphasized the importance of the partnership between Malaysia and Huawei, highlighting the training opportunities, exposure to advanced technologies, and shared facilities as symbolic of a truly collaborative relationship.

Anwar reflected on the transformative impact Huawei has had on Malaysia’s digital landscape, contrasting the limited internet access of 25 years ago with the current enthusiasm and eagerness of young Malaysian students to embrace and learn about new technologies. He challenged Huawei to extend its efforts beyond supporting established experts, focusing on nurturing the potential of the next generation of Malaysian talent, empowering them to excel in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The newly established AI Lab and Innovation Centre spans an impressive 13,638 square feet and is designed to serve as a regional hub for Huawei’s operations across the Asia Pacific region. Beyond its function as a showcase for Huawei’s latest technological solutions and practical applications in digital and energy transformation, the centre is envisioned as a catalyst for broader and more profound collaboration. This collaboration will extend to Huawei’s customers, industry partners, and crucially, the educational sector.

The centre aims to bridge the gap between industry needs and academic research, fostering a dynamic ecosystem that will cultivate a skilled workforce capable of driving Malaysia’s AI ambitions. A key objective is to facilitate closer engagement between industry professionals, research and development teams, and educational institutions, ultimately leading to the training and development of a larger pool of highly qualified Malaysian AI specialists.

The launch was attended by a distinguished group of dignitaries, including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Government Chief Secretary Tan Sri Haji Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Finance Ministry Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, underscoring the national importance of this initiative. Following the official ceremony, Prime Minister Anwar and the other delegates were given an exclusive tour of the centre, where they witnessed firsthand demonstrations of AI applications tailored for government operations and educational settings, as well as a showcase of Huawei’s advanced computer infrastructure.

During the tour, Huawei also presented its latest innovation, the Watch FIT 5 Series, a groundbreaking wearable device that incorporates a world-first feature for the study of diabetes risks. This device is slated for introduction to the Malaysian market in May of this year, demonstrating Huawei’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of public health. Huawei’s presence in Malaysia dates back to 2001, with the company officially registered as Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Over the years, Huawei has significantly expanded its operations within the country, establishing a network of 11 shared service centres, including the Malaysia Global Service Resource Centre and the Malaysia Technical Assistance Centre. These centres play a vital role in providing support and services to Huawei’s customers and partners, further solidifying the company’s long-term commitment to the Malaysian market.

The launch of the AI Lab and Innovation Centre represents a significant milestone in Huawei’s journey in Malaysia, reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s digital transformation and a valuable partner in its pursuit of technological innovation. The event also highlighted a promotional offer: a free RM10 credit upon signup using the code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions





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