Prime Minister Departing for Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim departed from the Subang Air Base on Tuesday for Kazan, Russia, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit. Anwar is scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will also attend the Russia-Asean Business Forum.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim departed from the Subang Air Base on Tuesday for Kazan , Russia, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit .

Anwar is scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and will also attend the Russia-Asean Business Forum. He is expected to meet with Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, following his programme in Kazan. Anwar expressed his gratitude to those who will be praying for the success of his delegation's visit. He stated that the visit will bring the greatest possible benefits and returns to the country.

The Prime Minister will lead the Malaysian delegation to the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan from June 17 to 18. He will be accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, as well as officials from the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Ministry. The summit marks the 35th anniversary of Asean-Russia relations, which were established in Kuala Lumpur in 1991.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for Asean and Russia to review progress achieved over the past 35 years and chart the future direction of cooperation under the Asean-Russia Strategic Partnership. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening practical cooperation in trade and investment, energy, food security, digital economy, science and technology, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. The Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Ministry officials will also be present at the summit.

The summit is expected to be attended by high-ranking officials from both Asean and Russia. The meeting is expected to strengthen the ties between Asean and Russia and to boost cooperation in various fields. The summit will also provide an opportunity for Asean and Russia to discuss issues of mutual concern. The Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders during the summit.

The summit is expected to be a significant event in the history of Asean-Russia relations. The Prime Minister's visit to Turkmenistan is expected to strengthen the ties between Malaysia and Turkmenistan. The visit will also provide an opportunity for the two countries to discuss issues of mutual concern. The Prime Minister is expected to hold meetings with high-ranking officials from the Turkmenistan government.

The meetings are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in various fields. The Prime Minister's visit to Turkmenistan is expected to be a significant event in the history of Malaysia-Turkmenistan relations





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Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit Kazan Russia Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow

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