Prime Minister attends 55th National Teachers' Day Celebration 2026

Anwar Ibrahim participated in the celebration, highlighting the role of educators in shaping the future of the nation and the importance of their dedication and professionalism. The celebration emphasized teachers' capacity to create a sustainable, compassionate, well-being-focused, respectful, and creative society, with 12 initiatives unveiled to support their efforts. As a tribute to their contributions, three awards were also presented, including prizes for Leadership, Innovation, and Distinguished Teachers. The celebration served as a significant platform in realizing the Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan participate in the 55th National Teachers' Day Celebration 2026 in Ipoh, acknowledging the role of educators in shaping the nation's future.

Also attending are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. The celebration, themed 'Guru Bitara Nadi Negara', celebrates the professionalism of educators and aims to enhance their capacity to build a prosperous society based on Madani principles. The event is held to uphold teachers' duties and recognize their contributions, featuring various awards and initiatives to empower and strengthen their professional development





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Education Teachers' Day Celebration Teachers Anwar Ibrahim Deputy Prime Minister Education Minister Perak Menteri Besar

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