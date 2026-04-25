Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Visits Penang for Development Focus

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim undertakes a one-day working visit to Penang, attending events related to JPJ’s 80th anniversary, a development meeting in Seberang Perai Tengah, and the opening of NADI Kubang Semang as an ITU Digital Transformation Centre.

GEORGE TOWN – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to embark on a significant one-day working visit to Penang , dedicated to a series of crucial official engagements centered around national development and the enhancement of public welfare.

This visit underscores the government’s commitment to proactive engagement with regional stakeholders and a focused approach to addressing key priorities across the nation. The Prime Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, will begin his day with a prominent appearance at the 80th anniversary celebration of the Road Transport Department (JPJ). This event, coupled with the JPJ MADANI Mega Carnival, will be held at the expansive Penang State Stadium grounds in Batu Kawan, commencing at 10:30 am.

The celebration is not merely a commemoration of the JPJ’s eight decades of service but also a showcase of its ongoing modernization efforts and commitment to public safety on Malaysian roads. The MADANI carnival component aims to directly engage the public, offering various services and information related to road transport regulations, vehicle licensing, and driver education.

Accompanying the Prime Minister during this important occasion will be a delegation of high-ranking officials, including Transport Minister Anthony Loke, demonstrating the collaborative nature of the government’s approach to transportation policy. Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abdul Bakar, the Chief Secretary to the Government, will also be present, signifying the importance of this event at the highest levels of the civil service.

Furthermore, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, the Director-General of JPJ, will be on hand to oversee the proceedings and highlight the department’s achievements and future plans. Following the JPJ event, the Prime Minister’s schedule includes chairing the Seberang Perai Tengah Development meeting at the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) headquarters in Bukit Mertajam.

This meeting is anticipated to be a pivotal forum for coordinating local development agendas, ensuring alignment with national policies, and addressing specific challenges and opportunities within the Seberang Perai Tengah district. The meeting will likely cover a broad range of topics, including infrastructure development, economic growth, social welfare programs, and environmental sustainability. The Prime Minister’s direct involvement in this local development discussion highlights the government’s dedication to inclusive growth and regional balance.

The culmination of the Prime Minister’s visit will be the official opening ceremony of the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) Kubang Semang, scheduled for 3:00 pm. This event marks a significant milestone for NADI, as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) initiative is set to be formally recognized as an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital Transformation Centre. This recognition underscores Malaysia’s growing prominence in the digital landscape and its commitment to leveraging technology for socio-economic advancement.

The ITU designation will enable NADI Kubang Semang to serve as a regional hub for digital skills development, innovation, and knowledge sharing, benefiting individuals, businesses, and communities across the country. The presence of Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil at the opening ceremony further emphasizes the government’s focus on strengthening the digital ecosystem and bridging the digital divide.

The visit as a whole demonstrates a comprehensive strategy encompassing transportation, local development, and digital transformation, all geared towards improving the lives of Malaysians and fostering a more prosperous and sustainable future. The Prime Minister’s engagement with local authorities and key stakeholders throughout the day reinforces the government’s commitment to collaborative governance and responsive policymaking. This visit is expected to generate positive momentum for Penang and contribute to the broader national agenda of progress and inclusivity





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