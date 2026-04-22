Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Visits Kampung Bahagia Fire Victims, Announces Aid

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited victims of the Kampung Bahagia fire in Sandakan, Sabah, and announced a RM1,500 aid contribution per family, totaling RM450,000. He also announced RM300 aid for school-going children affected by the disaster.

Sandakan , Sabah – Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today visited victims of the recent devastating fire in Kampung Bahagia , currently housed at the temporary evacuation center (PPS) located in the PPR Taman Batu Sapi hall.

The visit underscored the government’s commitment to providing immediate relief and long-term support to those affected by the tragedy. During his visit, the Prime Minister announced a compassionate aid contribution of RM1,500 for each affected family, totaling RM450,000 allocated to the 300 families already identified as recipients. This financial assistance aims to help families begin the process of rebuilding their lives and securing essential needs in the wake of the disaster.

Recognizing the importance of education, Anwar Ibrahim also announced a supplementary aid of RM300 for school-going children from the affected families. This targeted assistance is expected to benefit 454 students and pupils from 12 schools within the Kampung Bahagia community, ensuring that their education is not disrupted by the unfortunate circumstances. Prior to the announcement of aid, the Prime Minister conducted a thorough inspection of the fire-ravaged Kampung Bahagia.

He arrived at the disaster site near Kampung Bahagia Mosque at 4:20 PM, accompanied by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud. The inspection allowed him to witness firsthand the extent of the destruction and the hardship faced by the residents.

Anwar Ibrahim took the time to walk among the ruins of the stilt village, personally comforting and inquiring about the well-being of those who had lost their homes. He listened to their stories, offering words of encouragement and assuring them of the government’s unwavering support. The Prime Minister’s presence served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and empathy for the affected community.

Following the site inspection, the Prime Minister proceeded to the temporary evacuation center at the PPR Taman Batu Sapi hall to assess the conditions of the evacuees and engage with them directly. This allowed him to gain a deeper understanding of their immediate needs and challenges, ensuring that the aid provided is relevant and effective. The fire, which erupted on Sunday, rapidly engulfed Kampung Bahagia, a densely populated stilt village, destroying approximately 1,000 homes and impacting thousands of residents.

The blaze spread quickly, consuming an area exceeding four hectares. The speed and intensity of the fire left many families with nothing but the clothes on their backs, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive assistance. The government’s response, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, demonstrates a strong commitment to alleviating the suffering of the affected community and facilitating their recovery.

The provision of financial aid, coupled with the focus on education, reflects a holistic approach to disaster relief, addressing both immediate needs and long-term well-being. The ongoing efforts to support the victims of the Kampung Bahagia fire underscore the importance of community resilience and the power of collective action in times of crisis.

The government is committed to working closely with local authorities and community organizations to ensure that the affected families receive the support they need to rebuild their lives and restore their community. Further assessments are being conducted to determine the full extent of the damage and identify additional needs of the affected population. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to providing ongoing assistance and support throughout the recovery process





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Anwar Ibrahim Kampung Bahagia Fire Sabah Sandakan Aid Disaster Relief Evacuation

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