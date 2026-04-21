Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Urges Banks to Partner with MSMEs for National Economic Stability

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has unveiled a RM10 billion support package for MSMEs and called on the banking sector to adopt a strategic partnership approach to help local businesses navigate global economic pressures.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has issued a firm directive to the nation’s banking sector , calling upon these institutions to embrace their pivotal role as strategic partners in fortifying Malaysia ’s domestic economic landscape.

Speaking during a high-level engagement session with chief executive officers from leading banks, the Prime Minister emphasized that while the nation’s economic fundamentals remain robust and resilient, the government remains vigilant and unwilling to accept any administrative delays that could hinder the growth of critical sectors.

The primary focus of this directive is the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) segment, which serves as the backbone of the Malaysian economy and is currently navigating a period of significant uncertainty. To provide immediate and substantial relief, the Prime Minister announced a new RM5 billion special financial facility to be distributed directly through the banking sector.

This injection of capital is designed to act as a lifeline for MSMEs currently grappling with the ripple effects of global instability, including the persistent energy crisis and ongoing geopolitical conflicts in West Asia that have severely disrupted international supply chains. This new initiative works in tandem with the previously announced RM5 billion guarantee scheme under Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd (SJPP), effectively mobilizing a total of RM10 billion to ensure that local businesses have the liquidity required to maintain operations and sustain their workforce during these volatile times.

Addressing the banking leadership, Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the distribution of these funds must be managed with fairness, transparency, and a long-term vision. He cautioned against narrow, risk-averse lending approaches, urging financial institutions to look beyond short-term metrics and act as genuine partners to the business community. By expanding access to these credit facilities—even for emerging enterprises that demonstrate true need—the banking sector can play a constructive role in maintaining national stability.

The MADANI government, he noted, is committed to a policy of disciplined, prioritized intervention. Through these structured and decisive actions, the administration aims to insulate local businesses from external shocks, protect the livelihoods of Malaysian workers, and ensure that the national economy continues its upward trajectory despite the prevailing headwinds in the global market.

The government expects full cooperation from the financial industry to ensure that these recovery measures are implemented with both speed and integrity.





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