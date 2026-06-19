Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Praises Petronas' Major Gas Field Milestone in Turkmenistan

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim commends Petronas for securing a major gas field in Turkmenistan, highlighting its impact on domestic supply security and export capabilities while underscoring expanded bilateral cooperation into emerging sectors.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has lauded Petronas ' significant achievement in securing one of the world's largest gas field s in Turkmenistan , calling it an extraordinary accomplishment that cements the national oil and gas company's status among global industry leaders.

The breakthrough follows a formal agreement signed with the Turkmenistan government, as reported by Bernama. Anwar emphasized that this success not only addresses domestic concerns over potential gas supply shortages but also strengthens Malaysia's capacity to maintain gas exports to key international markets including Japan, South Korea, China, and other nations. The Prime Minister's official visit to Turkmenistan, undertaken at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, served as a reciprocal gesture after the President's trip to Malaysia in December 2024.

During discussions, Anwar noted that Petronas had briefed him in 2024 about urging President Serdar to acknowledge Petronas as a cornerstone in Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector expansion. The President responded with strong assurances, leading to extensive negotiations. Anwar highlighted that Petronas' stellar reputation as a skilled operator and manager of oil operations captured the President's interest.

The company presented several proposals that resonated with Turkmenistan, encompassing technology transfer initiatives, training programs-including those at Universiti Petronas-and the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme run in partnership with the foreign affairs ministry. These offerings, according to Anwar, facilitated the President's ready acceptance of Petronas' involvement.

"This extraordinary achievement places Petronas among the owners of the world's largest gas fields in Turkmenistan," Anwar stated, concluding his two-day official visit. He further asserted that Turkmenistan's trust in Petronas promises substantial revenue growth for the company. The deepening bilateral ties also pave the way for expanded collaboration across diverse industries and sectors.

Anwar announced Malaysia's intent to broaden cooperation beyond traditional oil and gas into new domains such as science, technology, research, semiconductor education, artificial intelligence, and other emerging fields. Earlier in the visit, Anwar participated in the Turkmenistan-Malaysia Forum, which marked three decades of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector. He was joined by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Nasir, and other senior officials.

This marks Anwar's inaugural official trip to Turkmenistan and the fifth by a Malaysian Prime Minister, underscoring the importance Malaysia places on this strategic partnership





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