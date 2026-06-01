Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Offers Birthday Wishes to King Sultan Ibrahim

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim extended his greetings and congratulations on the Official Birthday of His Majesty the King, Sultan Ibrahim, offering prayers for the King's health and longevity, and reaffirming the people's loyalty to the constitutional monarchy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his greetings and congratulations on the occasion of the Official Birthday of His Majesty the King, Sultan Ibrahim .

Speaking on behalf of the Madani government and all citizens, he offered prayers for the long life, well-being, and continuous divine protection and blessings of His Majesty the King, the Queen, and the entire royal family. He expressed the hope that His Majesty will continue to reign with justice and fairness, maintaining the highest constitutional position as the protector of Islam and a symbol of unity and prosperity for all communities in the nation.

He reaffirmed the unwavering loyalty of the government and the people to the constitutional monarchy. The message concluded with a birthday wish. This tribute, delivered via Facebook, reflects the formal respect for the monarchy within Malaysia's political and cultural framework





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Anwar Ibrahim Sultan Ibrahim Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Malaysia Monarchy Birthday Prime Minister

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