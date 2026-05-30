Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim increases Sabah's special grant payment to RM1.5bil

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to increase Sabah's special grant interim payment from RM600mil to RM1.5bil in the coming year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to increase Sabah 's special grant interim payment from RM600mil to RM1.5bil in the coming year. He said this is a short-term measure taken while waiting for negotiations and a mechanism to be finalised on the 40% entitlement payment amount and method.

He stressed that the Madani government is committed to implementing the 40% entitlement for Sabah, noting that there was no argument about the matter. Now the challenge is how we are going to implement it, he added. Upon arrival at the event grounds, Anwar joined other dignitaries including Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Huguan Siou (Paramount leader of the Kadazandusun Murut), state ministers and local leaders.

A dance depicting the spirit of togetherness and peace as a sign of welcome to newcomers kick-started the celebrations. Named the Mundung Solungan, this traditional dance is meant to call for the spirits of the realm to specifically protect a home or village that has just been built. He was also treated to traditional dances unique to each particular ethnic group.

Kaamatan organising chairman Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam reminded the people of the meaning of Kaamatan, which is to give thanks for bountiful harvests and blessings, and to unite as one. He added that this did not come easily as it takes continued effort to build and preserve the understanding and tolerance that makes it possible.

On other matters, Joachim thanked the state and federal governments for helping to improve the quality of life of Sabahans through various development and socio-economic programmes. He said developments and commitments from the government to help the people play important roles in bringing prosperity and happiness to Sabah. The crowning of the state Unduk Ngadau remains one of the most awaited programmes of the year





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Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Sabah Special Grant Payment RM1.5Bil

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