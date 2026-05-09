Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Announces RM31 Million Development Boost for Pulau Banggi

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveils a comprehensive RM31 million allocation to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education on Pulau Banggi, Sabah, as part of the Madani Government's commitment to inclusive growth.

In a significant move to bridge the development gap between urban centers and remote regions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has unveiled a comprehensive development package for Pulau Banggi , the largest island in Malaysia.

During a recent visit to the island in Sabah, the Prime Minister announced a special allocation exceeding RM31 million, specifically designed to ensure that the residents of this isolated region are fully integrated into the national growth trajectory. This initiative, coordinated through the federal government and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, represents a strategic effort to uplift the quality of life for those living in the furthest reaches of the country, emphasizing that geographical isolation should not be a barrier to basic human rights and progress.

The allocation is earmarked for a wide array of critical infrastructure projects that address the most pressing needs of the community. A primary focus is the improvement of transportation networks, with substantial funds directed toward the development and upgrading of roads and bridges in areas such as Kampung Limbuak Laut, Kapitangan, Damaran, and Bayangan Laut.

The Prime Minister highlighted that connectivity is the backbone of development; by improving the road network, the government aims to unlock new economic opportunities, enhance access to educational institutions, and ensure that healthcare services are reachable for those living in the island interior. In a related effort, the Sabah Public Works Department is already implementing a major road upgrade from Kampung Limbuak Laut to Kampung Pengkalan Darat, a project with a valuation of nearly RM44 million, further underscoring the government's commitment to terrestrial mobility on the island.

Beyond transportation, the development package places a heavy emphasis on social welfare, health, and education. The Prime Minister detailed plans to upgrade health facilities at the Karakit Health Clinic and improve the police station on Pulau Banggi to ensure better security and medical care for the locals. Education is also a priority, with specific projects aimed at renovating and upgrading school dormitories on both Pulau Banggi and Pulau Balambangan.

To further complement these efforts, an additional RM1.25 million has been allocated through the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs. These funds are intended to support human development, green technology initiatives, institutional empowerment, and religious education, creating a holistic approach to community growth that balances physical infrastructure with intellectual and spiritual well-being. Maritime infrastructure is another critical component of the Prime Minister's plan, given the island's nature.

The upgrading of the Karakit public jetty at the ferry terminal and a dedicated RM1 million allocation for the jetty in Kampung Dogoton will serve dual purposes. These facilities will not only facilitate the daily movements of villagers and trade but also strengthen the operational capabilities of enforcement agencies tasked with maintaining national security and defense.

The Ministry of Defence is also involved in implementing security-related projects to safeguard the region, ensuring that the island remains a safe haven for its inhabitants and a secure border for the nation. Throughout his visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reiterated the core philosophy of the Madani Government, which is rooted in the belief that the state must uphold the dignity and capabilities of every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic status or location.

He stated that the residents of Pulau Banggi should serve as an example of how the government feels responsible for those who are marginally poor or isolated. By investing in these remote areas, the administration seeks to prove that no citizen is forgotten. The Prime Minister stressed that the challenges posed by remote geography are not excuses for lagging behind but are instead catalysts for more targeted and aggressive government intervention.

The overarching goal is to ensure a sustainable and inclusive standard of living, where the benefits of national prosperity are felt equally from the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur to the quiet shores of Pulau Banggi





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Pulau Banggi Anwar Ibrahim Sabah Development Madani Government Infrastructure Investment

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