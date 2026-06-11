Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Affirms Strength and Stability of Malaysia's Unity Government

During a visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reassured the public and political allies that the Unity Government remains stable and committed to its consensus, amidst shifting alliances between Bersatu and PAS.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Unity Government to its various coalition partners, ensuring that no actions will be taken that could be interpreted as a betrayal of the established political consensus.

Speaking during a press conference in Tokyo on June 11, the Prime Minister, who also serves as the chairman of Pakatan Harapan and president of PKR, stressed that the administration remains firm and stable. He noted that the leadership within the Cabinet has consistently voiced their support for maintaining a strong national government to ensure the country's overall political stability.

The Unity Government, which was established following the 15th general election in 2022, represents a diverse political spectrum including Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, along with several other smaller parties. This broad coalition was designed to provide a stable governing framework after a period of significant political volatility in Malaysia, and the Prime Minister believes that the mutual respect among these partners is the key to its longevity.

The Prime Minister's remarks come at a time of significant shifting dynamics within the opposition, particularly following the decision by the Pan-Islamic Party (PAS) to terminate its political cooperation with Bersatu. PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang recently announced that the party had formally ended its ties with Bersatu after conducting a series of reports and assessments regarding their ongoing relationship.

This development has sparked speculation that several former Bersatu state assemblymen might seek to join PKR to align themselves with the ruling administration. However, Anwar Ibrahim clarified that the government's approach to political alliances is rooted in deep consultation and mutual respect rather than impulsive shifts. He criticized the tendency in politics to abruptly sever ties, comparing such actions to a sudden divorce, and stated that the Unity Government prefers a more professional and negotiated method of cooperation.

While acknowledging that some differences of opinion may persist at the state level, he maintained that these are the responsibility of the local leadership and do not threaten the cohesion of the federal administration. Beyond the internal political landscape, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reiterated that the government's primary objective is the successful implementation of the national development agenda. This involves not only domestic stability but also the fulfillment of international commitments and the expansion of economic cooperation with global partners.

As part of this strategic outreach, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Kazan to participate in the Asean-Russia meeting next week. This visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties and open new avenues for trade and security cooperation. Following the meeting in Kazan, Anwar will travel to Turkmenistan, where the focus will be on exploring opportunities in the energy sector.

Specifically, the Malaysian government is looking to secure more stable and diversified gas resources to support the nation's industrial growth and energy security. By balancing domestic political management with proactive international diplomacy, the Prime Minister aims to position Malaysia as a stable and attractive destination for foreign investment and a key player in regional energy dynamics, ensuring that the nation's economic trajectory remains upward despite any political turbulence in the opposition





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Anwar Ibrahim Unity Government Malaysia Politics Pakatan Harapan Bersatu-PAS Split

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