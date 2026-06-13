Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced a potential RM5mil matching fund in Budget 2027 for the revival of memorials honouring national leaders during National Unity Week in Kota Kinabalu. The government also plans to distribute grants to promote unity among youth.

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced a potential RM5mil matching fund in Budget 2027 for the revival of memorials honouring national leaders during National Unity Week in Kota Kinabalu.

He expressed his hope that the Sabah government would provide suitable locations for the building of two Sabah leaders' memorial as a form of appreciation for the sacrifice in the formation of the state and country. Anwar made this statement during his address at the opening of the National Unity Week programme at the Likas Sports Complex here, Saturday (July 13).

To promote unity among youth, the government plans to distribute RM10,000 grants to 189 Rukun Negara Secretariats in higher education institutions and RM5,000 to 6,849 school clubs. Anwar also emphasised the importance of unity and warned against divisive sentiments, citing historical examples. He highlighted the need for the country to learn from its past and to move forward as one nation.

Chief Minister Hajiji Noor expressed gratitude for hosting the event, highlighting Sabah's diverse and harmonious society as a model for national unity. He also praised the government's efforts to promote unity and interfaith harmony. The event was attended by state and federal ministers as well as officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and others.

Meanwhile, unexploded ordnance near Pulau Mamutik was successfully detonated by the Eastern Fleet Command. The incident occurred during the National Unity Week programme, but it did not disrupt the event. The authorities have taken necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the participants and the general public. The successful detonation of the unexploded ordnance is a testament to the effectiveness of the authorities' response to such incidents.

The government's efforts to promote unity and safety are commendable, and the people of Sabah can feel assured that their well-being is a top priority. The National Unity Week programme has been a success, with many participants expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to learn about the country's history and culture. The event has also provided a platform for the government to engage with the people and to address their concerns.

The government's commitment to promoting unity and interfaith harmony is a positive step towards building a more harmonious society. The people of Sabah are grateful for the government's efforts and look forward to seeing more initiatives that promote unity and understanding





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Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Budget 2027 National Unity Week Sabah Government Rukun Negara Secretariats

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