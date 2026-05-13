Price Reduction in Malaysia's Retail Fuel Prices

The Malaysian government has announced price reductions in unsubsidised retail fuel prices, with RON95 petrol set at RM3.87 per litre and diesel at RM4.87 per litre, as of May 14-20. Meanwhile, targeted subsidised prices remain for the public and certain sectors, including RON95 petrol (under Budi95) for RM1.99 per litre and diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan for RM2.15 per litre.

The retail prices of unsubsidised RON95 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be reduced by 15sen and 30sen, respectively, while RON97 will drop 20sen to RM4.70 per litre for the period from May 14-20.

The government maintains targeted subsidised prices for the public and certain sectors, covering RON95 petrol (under Budi95) at RM1.99 per litre, diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan at RM2.15 per litre, the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) at RM2.05 per litre, and the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) at RM2.15 per litre





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Retail Fuel Prices Price Reduction Subsidised Fuel Prices Automated Pricing Mechanism Conservation Of Fuel

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