Preview of the new CLA with improved EV technology and specs

The new CLA is a preview of Mercedes-Benz's latest EV technology, announced with improved features such as fast DC charging and a unique two-speed transmission. It is built on a new modular architecture and offers impressive performance and efficiency compared to its predecessors.

This is a preview of the new CLA, which coincides with the opening of order books - the estimated price is on-the-road without insurance for the sole CLA 250+ with EQ Technology variant.

Note that this EV is imported from Germany and duty-free incentives for CBU EVs ended along with the year 2025. The launch will happen in the second quarter of 2026. As it was designed from the ground up to be an EV, the new CLA is built on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), it has an 800V electrical architecture that allows for DC fast charging at up to 320 kW.

The new CLA was announced with two fully electric variants – the CLA 250+ with a 272 PS/335 Nm single rear motor, and a CLA 350 that adds a 109 PS front motor for a combined output of 354 PS and 515 Nm. The Malaysian version of the CLA 250+ is good for 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

It is powered by an 85 kWh (nett) nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, which provides WLTP range of 792 km. The drag is very low at 0.21 Cd, which is Hyundai Ioniq 6 levels without appearing that extreme, or odd like the EQE and EQS. At 4,723 mm long and 1,855 mm wide, the new CLA is 35 mm longer and 25 mm wider than its predecessor, while the 2,790 mm wheelbase is 61 mm longer than the second-gen C118’s





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Mercedes-Benz Technology CLA 250+ Voltage Architecture DC Fast Charging Two-Speed Transmission Unique Features Evapilot Lite 272 PS 910 Nm Evapilot Two-Speed Transmission Efficiency Charging Range Speed Drainage Passenger Space Coronavirus

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