President Prabowo Defends Investment Climate, Highlights Self-Sufficiency and Downstreaming Goals

In a major address, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto rejected claims his government is anti-foreign investment, asserting strong international interest. He tied national progress to entrepreneurship and the rule of law, while announcing achievements in food self-sufficiency and outlining plans for energy security and commodity downstream industrialization.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addressed the 18th National Congress of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association ( HIPMI ) in Lampung on June 10, directly countering claims that his administration is hostile to foreign investment.

He emphasized that numerous international investors remain eager to enter the Indonesian market, underscoring the government's dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment. A cornerstone of this commitment, he asserted, is the unwavering enforcement of the rule of law, which he contrasted with a hypothetical 'law of the jungle' where power dictates outcomes. The President linked national prosperity to entrepreneurial activity, noting that businesses are the primary engines of job creation and economic growth.

He reiterated that it is the government's fundamental responsibility to provide the conditions that allow these enterprises to thrive. President Prabowo also outlined significant strategic achievements and future goals. He declared that Indonesia has already attained food self-sufficiency and is making strong progress toward similar energy independence, aiming to solidify its energy sector within three years. This push is part of a broader, sustained industrialization strategy focused on the downstream processing of the nation's abundant natural commodities.

By adding value to raw materials within the country, the administration aims to capture more economic benefits, create higher-value jobs, and reduce reliance on exported unprocessed goods. This policy, known as downstreaming, is central to the government's long-term vision for economic resilience and structural transformation. The address to HIPMI, a key organization representing young business leaders, served to reassure both domestic and international stakeholders.

By coupling a robust defense of the investment climate with concrete policy successes in food, energy, and resource processing, President Prabowo presented a comprehensive picture of an administration actively building a more self-reliant, rules-based, and industrialized economy. His remarks aim to solidify confidence among the entrepreneur class, whom he hailed as the vital catalyst for the nation's ascent, while directly dispelling narratives of economic isolationism. (Note: The original text also contained a brief, unrelated fragment about Japanese lawmakers.

This element has been omitted from the rewrite as it did not pertain to the substantive news content of President Prabowo's speech.





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Prabowo Subianto Indonesia Investment Foreign Investors Rule Of Law HIPMI Food Self-Sufficiency Energy Security Downstream Processing Commodities Industrialization

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