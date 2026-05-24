Premier League survival thriller sees Tottenham scrape by with 1-0 win over Everton

In one of the most dramatic final days of the Premier League season, Tottenham salvaged their status by a narrow 1-0 win over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The victory, secured by a first-half goal from Joao Palhinha, proved crucial as West Ham secured the remaining spot in the top flight elsewhere.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha scores their first goal.

Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridg LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their Premier League status in the nick of time as Joao Palhinha's first-half goal earned a priceless 1-0 home victory over Everton on Sunday. Only an 11th home league defeat of a miserable season could have sent Tottenham down for the first time since 1977, but Palhinha's 43rd-minute effort erased that nightmare scenario.

It meant West Ham United's 3-0 win over Leeds United was in vain as Tottenham finished 17th on 41 points, two points ahead of their London rivals who were relegated. Tottenham's victory completed an escape mission led by Roberto de Zerbi who has rejuvenated the team since taking charge little more than a month ago with Spurs deep in trouble.

After an afternoon of nerves and 10 agonising minutes of stoppage time in which every Tottenham clearance was cheered, the final whistle was met by huge relief and celebrations. It was all smiles as the players took the customary end-of-season lap of honour, but once the dust settles Tottenham will realise just how close they came to calamity





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Premier League Soccer Football Everton West Ham United Joao Palhinha Spurs Roberto De Zerbi Crisis Escape Mission Back-To-Back 17Th-Placed Finishes Back-To-Back Relegation Premier League Champions Arsenal Palace

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