Premier League Standings and Results: AFC Champions League Place on the Line

A recap of Premier League matches, including Man City's 3-0 win over Brentford, as Arsenal and Liverpool vie for top spot, position on AFCCL next season at stake. Bournemouth and Chelsea battle in 1-1 draw with attacks on the line, and slip-ups for Man City and Liverpool as well.

Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford , while Liverpool were booed off after a 1-1 draw against struggling Chelsea on Saturday.

With three games of the season left for both title contenders, City closed to within two points of the Gunners, who face a tricky trip to relegation-threatened West Ham on Sunday. After a dramatic 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday, Pep Guardiola's men could not afford another slip up if they were to retain hope of a seventh title in nine years.

A resolute Brentford, still in the running for European football themselves next season, held out until the hour mark when Jeremy Doku curled into the top corner. Erling Haaland then backhealed a second to move four goals clear of Brentford's Igor Thiago in the battle for the Golden Boot. After the game, Haaland turned provider for Omar Marmoush to score a vital third in stoppage time.

City cut the goal difference gap on Arsenal to one and now must hope the Hammers cause an upset in a huge clash at both ends of the table at the London Stadium. Arsenal face already-relegated Burnley and Crystal Palace, days before the play in the Conference League final, in their final two games. City host Palace on Wednesday before a tough trip to in-form Bournemouth and host Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign.

Slot promises 'completely different' Liverpool Ryan Gravenberch's sweet strike gave the Reds the perfect start in the sixth minute at Anfield. Chelsea hit back when Enzo Fernandez's 55th-minute free-kick evaded everyone to find the bottom corner. Boos at full-time reflected the mood around Anfield, but Arne Slot said he is convinced he can win back the faith of the Liverpool support next season.

'If we can have the summer that we are planning to have, then I'm 100 percent convinced that we will be a different team next season than we are now,' he said. Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Fulham cut Liverpool's lead over the sixth-placed Cherries to four points with two games remaining. Chelsea can no longer mathematically finish in the top five and remain in ninth.

Manchester United are already assured of Champions League football and a lack of jeopardy showed in the Red Devils' uneventful 0-0 draw at Sunderland. Red card drama Bournemouth's charge towards a first ever season in Europe continued as both sides were reduced to 10 men at Craven Cottage. Both dismissals came late in the first half as first Bournemouth's Ryan Christie and then Fulham defender Joachim Andersen saw red after VAR reviews for rash challenges.

Brazilian teenager Rayan won the game for the visitors in the 53rd minute with a fine finish from just outside the penalty area. Brighton climbed to seventh, just two points behind Bournemouth, with a 3-0 win over Wolves. Jack Hinshelwood nodded the Seagulls in front after 37 seconds and Lewis Dunk's header doubled their advantage in the fifth minute. Yankuba Minteh's 86th-minute rocket completed the rout of already-relegated Wolves.

Sixth-place could still secure a place in the Champions League if Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League final against Freiburg later this month





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Premier League Football Arsenal Man City Liverpool Chelsea Brentford Everton Burnley Crystal Palace Burnham Wolves Fulham Bournemouth Brighton Chelsea Liverpool Man United Points Win Struggle Top Spot Golden Boot European Football Europa League

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