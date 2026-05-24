Premier League Recap: Arsenal Win Title, Spurs and West Ham Relegated, Salah and Robertson Depart

Arsenal finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy and Tottenham Hotspur managed to stay up to bring joy to all sides of North London on Sunday, but there was despair in the east of the city as West Ham United were relegated on the final day of the season despite a 3-0 home win over Leeds United. Having secured the title when Manchester City dropped points in midweek, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal received the trophy at Selhurst Park following a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Arsenal finished top on 85 points, seven clear of Manchester City in second, with Manchester United seven points further back in third after a 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion. Villa's win over City secured fourth place and Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brentford secured fifth place and Champions League football next term, but all eyes were on Pep Guardiola, who is departing after a trophy-laden 10 years in charge of Manchester City. At the other end of the table, Tottenham survived a late onslaught to emerge with a 1-0 win over Everton that condemned West Ham to the drop, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley who played out a 1-1 draw. It was a day of departures for big-name players as Mohamed Salah got the assist for Liverpool's goal against Brentford before making an emotional exit, with full back Andy Robertson also leaving the club. One of the bigger milestones of the day came in the north-east, where Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 to finish seventh and secure European football for the first time in more than half a century. Sunderland goal-scorer Trai Hume told the BBC that coming up to the start of the season, he didn't think anyone gave them a chance to stay up, let alone Europe. They've worked their socks off and fully deserve that.

Arsenal finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy and Tottenham Hotspur managed to stay up to bring joy to all sides of North London on Sunday, but there was despair in the east of the city as West Ham United were relegated on the final day of the season despite a 3-0 home win over Leeds United .

Having secured the title when Manchester City dropped points in midweek, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal received the trophy at Selhurst Park following a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Arsenal finished top on 85 points, seven clear of Manchester City in second, with Manchester United seven points further back in third after a 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Villa's win over City secured fourth place and Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brentford secured fifth place and Champions League football next term, but all eyes were on Pep Guardiola, who is departing after a trophy-laden 10 years in charge of Manchester City. At the other end of the table, Tottenham survived a late onslaught to emerge with a 1-0 win over Everton that condemned West Ham to the drop, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley who played out a 1-1 draw.

It was a day of departures for big-name players as Mohamed Salah got the assist for Liverpool's goal against Brentford before making an emotional exit, with full back Andy Robertson also leaving the club. One of the bigger milestones of the day came in the north-east, where Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 to finish seventh and secure European football for the first time in more than half a century.

Sunderland goal-scorer Trai Hume told the BBC that coming up to the start of the season, he didn't think anyone gave them a chance to stay up, let alone Europe. They've worked their socks off and fully deserve that





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Premier League Arsenal Crystal Palace Selhurst Park Mikel Arteta Manchester City Manchester United Villa City Everton Mohamed Salah Andy Robertson Sunderland Chelsea Trai Hume Brighton & Hove Albion Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley

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