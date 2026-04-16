Preacher Admonishes Woman Criticizing Open House Food, Emphasizes Gratitude and Respect

A viral video shows preacher Ustaz Elyas Ismail rebuking a woman for complaining about soup dishes at an Aidilfitri open house. He highlights the importance of gratitude, respect for hosts, and following the Prophet Muhammad's example of never criticizing food.

As the month of Syawal draws to a close, many are still enthusiastic about hosting open house gatherings. These events offer a valuable opportunity to reconnect with relatives and friends who haven't been seen in a while. However, with numerous invitations, it's likely that guests have encountered the same dishes repeatedly. Despite this, it is not appropriate to question the food served by the host. Instead, one should express gratitude for the blessing of being able to eat.

Recently, a post on TikTok went viral featuring a free-lance preacher, Ustaz Elyas Ismail, who reprimanded a woman for questioning the types of food served at an Aidilfitri open house. The woman expressed her dissatisfaction with soup-based dishes, stating they were unsuitable for women wearing hijabs and makeup. She explained that the soup would often spill onto their chins and hijabs, ruining their carefully applied makeup and attire. Ustaz Elyas, however, emphasized that guests should accept all offerings with an open heart and profound gratitude. He further stressed the importance of thanking hosts for their invitation and the effort they put into preparing the festive meals. He acknowledged that each host has different capabilities, with some able to provide elaborate, international-standard dishes, while others offer simpler, local fare. Ustaz Elyas cited the example of Prophet Muhammad SAW, who never criticized food. If the Prophet did not wish to eat something, he would simply set it aside without comment. He advised guests to accept whatever is offered, be it soup, rice, meat, or fish, with thankfulness. If one does not wish to partake, they should decline quietly without complaint or criticism. The preacher also urged guests to be mindful of their words and to respect their hosts, as negative comments could incur divine displeasure. He highlighted the virtue of hosting and feeding others, and how the presence of guests brings Allah's mercy and love. However, he cautioned that harsh words about a host's menu could lead to Allah's anger. The video, shared with the caption, Eat with gratitude; if it doesn't suit your taste, decline politely, garnered significant attention. In the comments section, the majority of netizens agreed with Ustaz Elyas, asserting that guests should not comment on the food served. Many shared the sentiment that open houses are primarily for strengthening familial bonds rather than just for the food itself. They advised against creating issues over the presence or absence of certain dishes. Others reminded the woman to be thankful for the blessings bestowed upon her. One commenter shared a poignant experience of having eaten from a trash can in the past, emphasizing that even with current means, they would eat everything offered at an open house, cherishing the invitation. The core message conveyed is one of gratitude, respect, and the spirit of Silaturahim (maintaining ties of kinship) that open houses are intended to foster





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Open House Etiquette Aidilfitri Gratitude Religious Advice Cultural Norms

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