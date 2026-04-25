Prank Calls Plague Malaysian Fire Department: Wasted Resources and Lives at Risk

At the stroke of midnight, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department operations room hums with quiet intensity. Director Winnie Kasing Jackson watches as fireman Mohd Shafrie Hussin takes a call reporting a forest fire in Tanjung Bungah, Penang.

Within minutes, a team is mobilized, sirens wail, and a fire engine consuming 5.73 liters of diesel per minute roars into the night. But upon arrival, there is no fire, no smoke, no emergency—only the hollow silence of a wasted response. This is the grim reality of prank calls that plague Malaysia's Fire and Rescue Department, a problem that has escalated by 30% in recent years and now demands urgent, multi-pronged solutions. The scale of the issue is staggering.

In 2023, the department recorded 141 prank calls. In 2024, that number jumped to 196. As of mid-April this year, 63 cases have already been logged, suggesting another alarming rise. Nor Hisham Mohammad, director of the Fire and Rescue Department's operations division, described the toll each hoax takes: roughly 60 minutes of lost time per call, including mobilization, travel, on-site verification, and return to station.

A standard response involves a fire engine and an ambulance staffed by seven personnel, burning precious fuel and diverting resources from genuine emergencies. Most prank calls cluster around bush fires and building fires, and they often occur an hour before or after midnight, as if pranksters relish the darkness.

Nor Hisham cited two recent examples: on April 3, a call at 11:13 pm about a forest and hill fire in Tanjung Bungah, Penang, turned out to be false; on March 25, a call at 10:08 pm about a fire at the City Hall training institute in Kuala Lumpur was also a hoax. Kedah and Penang lead the list of states with the highest number of such calls this year. The human and operational cost is severe.

Each prank call temporarily reduces the department's ability to respond to a real crisis elsewhere. Nor Hisham stressed that this can be critical if another emergency occurs simultaneously. He explained that the department wastes significant time, manpower, and fuel—unnecessary burning of diesel that could have been used for actual rescues.

The profile of pranksters remains elusive; Nor Hisham noted that there is no dominant demographic pattern, though he suspects factors like easy access to communication devices, anonymity of mobile phones, curiosity, or sheer mischief. He emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach: stricter enforcement, technological enhancements, more public education, and operational improvements. Currently, jurisdiction over such offenses falls under the Communications Ministry and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, those making false emergency calls face a maximum fine of RM500,000, up to two years in jail, or both. Yet, despite these penalties, the calls persist, draining resources and endangering lives. The department now calls for a coordinated effort to curb this dangerous trend, urging the public to recognize that every prank call is a gamble with someone else's safety





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Santiago calls for audit of Bestinet, questions FWCMSHe acknowledges the company's legal rebuttal but says this cannot replace proper regulatory scrutiny.

Read more »

Asean chair Philippines calls for more Myanmar prisoner releases including Suu Kyi after amnestyMANILA, April 24 — The ‌Philippines, this year's ​chair of the regional ‌bloc Asean, on Friday ​encouraged more prisoner releases in Myanmar, including ​ousted...

Read more »

PM Anwar Calls for Stricter Regulations for NGO Funds & Urges Youth AwarenessPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the need for tougher regulations to prevent the misuse of funds by NGOs, including those collecting for charitable causes like Palestinian aid and domestic welfare. He also emphasized the importance of youth understanding geopolitical affairs and relying on credible information.

Read more »

PM Anwar Urges Youth to Embrace Geopolitics, Calls for Stricter NGO RegulationsPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the importance of geopolitical awareness for Malaysia’s younger generation and advocated for tighter regulations on NGOs to prevent misuse of funds during a dialogue session in Johor Bahru.

Read more »

China calls US accusations of AI technology theft ‘baseless’The rebuttal came hours after DeepSeek released a new AI model, following its earlier low-cost model that matched US rivals.

Read more »

Tim Cook Reflects Time With Apple, Calls Apple Maps His “First Really Big Mistake”Tim Cook has reflected on his time leading Apple, describing the launch of Apple Maps in 2012 as his “first really big mistake” as CEO.

Read more »