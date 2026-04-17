PPUM Denies Radiation Leak Amidst Staff Cancer Allegations

Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) has refuted claims of a radiation leak from its PET-CT imaging facility, following allegations from staff linking the machine to cancer diagnoses. The hospital asserts strict adherence to safety standards and regulatory compliance.

Concerns have been raised regarding potential radiation exposure at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre ( PPUM ) stemming from its Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography ( PET-CT ) imaging facility. A letter, purportedly penned by a staff member and addressed to Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, alleges a direct link between the installation of the PET-CT machine and the development of severe health issues among radiology staff.

The letter claims that three radiology staff members have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer since the machine became operational, with the author themselves reportedly suffering from recurrent Hodgkin Lymphoma. These serious health outcomes have led to suspicions of a radiation leak from the equipment, potentially contributing to chronic illnesses, including various cancers and significant thyroid conditions among affected personnel. The Universiti Malaya Students’ Union (KMUM) brought this issue to public attention on social media on March 16, following the emergence of documents detailing the alleged radiation risks associated with the PET-CT imaging facility. Further amplifying the situation, the University of Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) convened a press conference on April 17 to formally address these deeply concerning allegations. In their official statement, Umany has called for immediate accountability to safeguard both medical professionals and patients within the institution. They are urging the relevant regulatory bodies to conduct a thorough audit to ascertain the safety of everyone associated with the PET-CT facility and ensure strict adherence to radiation safety protocols. In response to these serious claims, PPUM has issued a denial regarding any radiation leak from its PET-CT machine. The medical centre asserts that all scanning operations are conducted under stringent safety standards, prioritizing the safety, health, and well-being of all employees and the public. PPUM reiterates that radiation levels consistently remain within established safe limits. The hospital has emphasized that all individuals working with radiation are mandated to wear personal dosimeters, devices specifically designed to measure and record radiation exposure from sources like X-rays or gamma rays. Official records presented by PPUM indicate that staff radiation exposure levels are significantly below the legally defined dose limits. Furthermore, the medical centre stated its operations are in full compliance with all relevant national regulations and procedures. This includes adherence to the standard operating procedures for its radiation protection program, the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984 (Act 304), the Atomic Energy Licensing Regulations (Basic Radiation Safety Protection) 2010, and the Atomic Energy Licensing Regulations (Radioactive Waste Management) 2011. PPUM assures that radioactive waste is managed with the highest level of caution, with each step meticulously monitored and executed only under explicit approval from the appropriate authorities. The University of Malaya has also indicated that inspections conducted by the Health Ministry’s Medical Radiation Control Division (BKRP) in October 2025 found no contraventions of safety regulations. PPUM has expressed its readiness to undergo further inspections by regulatory bodies to guarantee ongoing compliance with all safety regulations and established standards





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