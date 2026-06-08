PPNM Alleges Mismanagement of Indian Community Funds, Urges Investigation into SEED and SEDIC

The National Unity Malaysia Organisation (PPNM) claims that substantial funds allocated for the Indian community through SEED and SEDIC programs were not fully received and calls for an investigation into the handling of these funds during the previous administration, citing audit findings of monitoring weaknesses.

PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Malaysia Organisation ( PPNM ) has alleged that hundreds of millions of ringgit in allocated funds for the Indian community through the Indian Entrepreneur Enhancement Programme ( SEED ) and the Indian Community Socio-Economic Development ( SEDIC ) have failed to be channeled transparently.

Its chairman, Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz, claimed that these allocations have not been fully received by the relevant community to date. In this regard, he urged the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), which represented the Indian community under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, to provide an explanation. We request the authorities to investigate anyone involved in the flow of SEDIC and SEED funds during the BN government's administration from 2009 to 2018.

Reports indicate that allocations for Tamil schools from 2009-2018 nearly reached a billion ringgit, yet Tamil schools remain in a dilapidated state. Who should be held responsible in this matter? he asked. Previously, he visited the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today to file a report urging the agency to investigate complaints regarding the issue. As a record, according to the National Audit Department's report, SEDIC received an allocation of RM203.89 million from 2014 to 2018.

The report at that time highlighted weaknesses in monitoring because no comprehensive database was maintained to assess performance and beneficiaries, apart from issues regarding approvals to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that did not meet the criteria. Subsequently, SEED and SEDIC were merged under the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA)





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PPNM SEED SEDIC MIC BN Tamil Schools Funds Audit MACC MITRA

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