Potato Safety: Understanding Toxins and How to Handle Sprouting Potatoes

This article discusses the safety of consuming potatoes, focusing on the presence of glycoalkaloid toxins and how they increase when potatoes sprout. It provides guidance on identifying unsafe potatoes, proper handling, and safe consumption practices to prevent potential health issues. The article highlights the importance of buying potatoes in reasonable amounts and cooking them promptly to minimize toxin accumulation. It also explains the symptoms of glycoalkaloid poisoning and offers expert advice from a nutritionist.

Remember to follow the TRPbm Telegram channel for current and relevant updates! Potatoes are a popular food source worldwide. Whether boiled in soup, made into french fries, or cooked in sambal, their versatility makes potatoes suitable to be paired with other foods. However, people are reminded to be careful before cooking the potatoes they buy. Make sure you check their properties first.

Toxins in Potatoes Increase When They Sprout Through a TikTok post (@crystalnutritionist), a nutritionist known as Crystal, explained that potatoes naturally contain glycoalkaloid compounds. The level of these compounds is low when the potatoes are still fresh, but it will increase when the potatoes begin to sprout. Crystal said potatoes that have sprouted should not be eaten because they can cause side effects including: You Can Cut Off the Sprouted Parts If the Potatoes Are Still Fresh What if we cut off the sprouted parts before cooking the potatoes? According to Crystal, potatoes with few sprouts can be eaten without any problems as long as they are still fresh and firm. However, if there are parts of the potato that have turned green, this means that the toxin content is already too high and should not be eaten anymore. Buy Potatoes in Reasonable Quantities & Cook Immediately In the meantime, Crystal advises people not to buy potatoes in excessive amounts. Instead, only buy the quantity you want to use and eat immediately. This is to prevent the accumulated potatoes from sprouting and producing toxins if cooked late. As information, such potatoes should not be eaten anymore: @crystalnutritionist sprouted potatoes can be eaten or not #health #food ♬ original sound – Crystal Nutritionist Watch the full video. Toxins in Potatoes Can Cause Death If Too High According to Oregon State University, glycoalkaloid compounds will accumulate in potatoes exposed to light, causing them to turn green. Glycoalkaloids are slightly higher on the potato skin, and higher around the sprouts and damaged parts. The Joint Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Committee on Food Additives sets the glycoalkaloid level below 100 milligrams per kilogram of fresh potatoes as not problematic. However, glycoalkaloids can be toxic to humans at a rate of more than 2 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. At a rate of 140 mg/kg of body weight, glycoalkaloids will produce a bitter taste. While a rate of 200 mg/kg of body weight will cause a burning sensation in the mouth and throat. High levels of glycoalkaloids can cause acute poisoning with dangerous symptoms including: Read Related Article: Beetroot Has Many Benefits But Tastes Like Earth? This Woman Shares Tips to Overcome It Share viral & latest stories with us on TRPbm social media Facebook, Twitter, Threads and Instagram





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Potatoes Toxins Glycoalkaloids Sprouting Food Safety

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