Poston surges ahead as Scheffler and McIlroy stumble in Memorial Tournament

JT Poston leads the Memorial Tournament by eight strokes after a flawless 65, while world number one Scottie Scheffler and six‑time major winner Rory McIlroy post over‑par rounds, turning the competition into a high‑stakes final round battle.

Dublin Ohio - The world of professional golf is witnessing a dramatic turn in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club as two of the sport's leading figures, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, find themselves confronting a substantial deficit after the conclusion of the second round.

The leader of the tournament, American JT Poston, sits eight strokes ahead of both top‑ranked players, reshaping the narrative of what had been expected to be a routine pursuit of a third consecutive title for the current world number one. Scheffler, aged twenty nine and holder of the top ranking, posted an overall score of seventy two for the day, a figure that merely matches par.

The round was marred by three consecutive bogeys on holes eight, nine and ten, a sequence that effectively eroded any momentum he might have carried from earlier play. Despite the setback, Scheffler managed to halt the slide by delivering three birdies on the final nine holes, a brief resurgence that nevertheless left him a full stroke over par after two rounds.

He described the performance as possibly the poorest stroke play he has produced in recent years, yet he emphasized that his ability to record par on a course demanding extreme precision remains intact. Meanwhile, McIlroy, the seasoned Northern Irish champion with six major titles to his name, also struggled to keep pace.

The Irishman recorded a seventy four for the second round, a score two strokes over par, after a difficult stretch that included a double bogey, two bogeys and only a single birdie during the last six holes. This series of missteps placed him well behind the leaders and underscored the challenge of preparing for the upcoming U.S. Open, for which the Memorial Tournament serves as the sole warm‑up event following McIlroy's victory at the Masters in April.

In stark contrast, JT Poston, occupying the ninety fourth spot in the world rankings, produced a spectacular round of sixty five, seven strokes under par. His exceptional play propelled him to a total of nine strokes under par after two days, positioning him firmly at the summit of the leaderboard. The thirty three year old, who has amassed three PGA Tour victories, now enjoys a one‑stroke advantage over compatriot Ryan Gerard.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood holds the fourth position, five strokes behind Poston, while fellow English PGA champion Aaron Rai trails by a single stroke under par. The emerging gap between the leader and the elite field highlights the unpredictable nature of competition at Muirfield Village and sets the stage for an intense final round where every stroke will be critical in the quest for the coveted Memorial title





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Golf Memorial Tournament JT Poston Scottie Scheffler Rory Mcilroy

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