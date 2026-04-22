Pos Malaysia Enhances Hajj Logistics Support for Pilgrims in the Holy Land

Pos Malaysia and Lembaga Tabung Haji continue their partnership to provide seamless luggage delivery services for Malaysian Hajj pilgrims, targeting 250 tons of cargo this season.

Pos Malaysia Berhad has reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to assisting Malaysian pilgrims by continuing its dedicated luggage and cargo delivery service from the Holy Land back to Malaysia. Through its specialized logistics arm, Pos Laju , and in close collaboration with Lembaga Tabung Haji , the national courier aims to alleviate the physical and logistical burdens faced by pilgrims who often struggle with excess baggage after completing their Hajj rituals in Makkah and Madinah.

This initiative, which has been operational since 1998, serves as a crucial support system, allowing pilgrims to focus entirely on their spiritual journey without the stress of managing bulky belongings during their return travel. According to Haji Zaini Yahman, the Chief Operating Officer of Pos Malaysia, the company has set an ambitious target to facilitate the shipment of approximately 250 metric tons of goods during this Hajj season. To ensure a seamless experience, extensive operational preparations have been finalized across both Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Pos Laju counters have been strategically established in select hotels frequented by Malaysian pilgrims in both Makkah and Madinah, ensuring that the service is easily accessible. Furthermore, a dedicated team of 25 experienced personnel has been deployed to the Holy Land to manage operations, assist with customs documentation, and provide on-the-ground support to pilgrims throughout their stay. This professional oversight ensures that every package is handled with the utmost care and efficiency from the point of collection to final delivery. Beyond basic luggage transport, the service offers a variety of value-added options to enhance the pilgrims experience. This includes the provision of high-quality, durable packaging boxes in various sizes, specifically designed to protect delicate items, including the specialized handling and secure shipment of the Holy Quran. Pilgrims are also offered peace of mind through an optional Takaful protection plan, which covers goods valued up to RM3,000 against potential loss or damage. The delivery process typically spans between 7 to 21 working days, offering a reliable timeline for arrival in Malaysia. Recognizing the diverse financial needs of pilgrims, Pos Malaysia accepts payments in Saudi Riyals (SAR) on-site or offers a convenient Cash on Delivery (COD) option upon arrival in Malaysia. For any inquiries, pilgrims can reach out through the digital AskPos platform, contact the dedicated hotline at +603 5565 3260, or send an email to bagasi@pos.com.my. Additionally, local support teams in Saudi Arabia are available via dedicated mobile lines to assist pilgrims instantly in Makkah and Madinah, further cementing Pos Malaysia reputation as a trusted partner in the Hajj pilgrimage experience





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pos Malaysia Hajj Pilgrimage Tabung Haji Logistics Pos Laju

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia records highest ever Q1 trade at RM789.85bilThis is a 10% increase from Q1 2025, with exports up by 12.7% year-on-year to RM426.53 billion, the second-highest recorded in a quarter.

Read more »

Malaysia registers higher trade value of RM272.95bil in MarchJEDDAH: Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) hopes of becoming the first Malaysian club to reach the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite semi-finals were dashed after a narrow 1-2 defeat to defending champions Al-Ahli on Friday (April 17).

Read more »

Compassionate Care: Amal Flight Crew Goes Above and Beyond for Malaysian Hajj PilgrimsThe Amal flight crew earns praise for their dedicated and heartfelt service, treating elderly Malaysian Hajj pilgrims with the care and affection of family members during their journey to Madinah.

Read more »

Matrade Enhances Export Resilience Through AI Integration and Strategic Logistics DiversificationMatrade is strengthening Malaysia's export sector by launching AI-driven support tools and establishing a dedicated task force to navigate global trade risks and logistics challenges.

Read more »

APU Enhances Marketing Education with Digital FocusAsia Pacific University (APU) is strengthening its marketing programmes by integrating cutting-edge digital marketing tools and platforms, preparing students for the demands of today's rapidly evolving digital economy. The focus is on skills in areas like AI, data analytics, and e-business to create impactful marketing strategies.

Read more »

Amal by Malaysia Airlines to Transport Over 15,600 Pilgrims for Hajj and UmrahAmal, the pilgrimage arm of Malaysia Airlines, will operate 110 flights in two phases to transport 15,620 pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah. The operations include domestic feeder flights connecting pilgrims from various cities in Malaysia and a door-to-door courier service for returning pilgrims' belongings.

Read more »