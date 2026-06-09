Pos Malaysia Consolidates Courier Services Under Pos Laju Brand to Boost Cross-Border E-commerce

Pos Malaysia is unifying its domestic and international courier services under the Pos Laju brand to create a single platform that simplifies logistics for Malaysian businesses, especially SMEs, looking to expand globally. The move, part of a broader transformation strategy, offers access to over 230 countries and integrates fulfilment services. Operational improvements, including a 92% next-day domestic delivery rate, support this initiative, which aims to provide end-to-end solutions from storage to final-mile delivery, enabling businesses to scale efficiently.

Pos Malaysia is consolidating its domestic and international courier services under the Pos Laju brand as part of its ongoing transformation strategy to better support Malaysian businesses expanding into overseas markets.

In a statement, the national postal and parcel service provider said under the consolidation, all courier services will be offered under the Pos Laju brand, covering local and global delivery through a single, simpler access point for customers. Pos Malaysia said the move comes amid growing demand from Malaysian businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), seeking growth opportunities beyond the domestic market as cross-border e-commerce continues to expand.

Under the new structure, businesses will be able to access delivery services to up to 230 countries and territories through Pos Malaysia's postal and commercial delivery network. The company said it also offers a broader e-commerce ecosystem, including fulfilment services such as storage, pick-and-pack operations and integrated delivery solutions, enabling businesses to focus on sales growth while logistics operations are managed by Pos Malaysia.

The consolidation is supported by improvements in operational performance, with Pos Malaysia's domestic parcel next-day delivery (D+1) rate reaching 92% in 2025. Group chief sales officer Charles William said the consolidation is about enabling businesses not just to sell online-but to scale online.

"E-commerce today is no longer just about selling online - it is about scaling efficiently and delivering reliably to customers wherever they are. With Pos Laju as a single platform, we are making it much simpler for businesses to move from domestic delivery into cross-border trade, while supporting them with an end-to-end ecosystem from fulfilment to final-mile-so businesses can focus on growth while we manage the complexity behind the scenes," he said.

William said Pos Malaysia's more than 200 years of delivery experience, combined with its global postal network and commercial partnerships, would help businesses navigate cross-border shipping requirements.

"With more than 200 years of delivery expertise, Pos Malaysia combines the strength of the global postal network with trusted commercial partners, supported by experienced teams who understand cross-border shipping. This allows us to guide and support SMEs as they expand into regional and global markets with confidence," he said. He added that the initiative is intended to provide Malaysian businesses with a clearer route to international expansion.

"Ultimately, this is about giving Malaysian businesses a clearer, more accessible pathway to go beyond borders and grow on a larger stage," he said. Pos Malaysia said the repositioning forms part of its broader strategy to provide a more connected logistics platform by integrating courier, fulfilment and related services. The rollout will be implemented progressively across its digital platforms, retail outlets and business channels





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Pos Malaysia Pos Laju Courier Services Cross-Border E-Commerce Smes Fulfilment Services Logistics Platform

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