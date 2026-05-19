Portugal Team Announcement: Cristiano Ronaldo Named in 27-Man Roster for World Cup

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez announced a 27-man squad for the World Cup, including former Manchester United captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be looking to participate in his sixth global tournament. The squad features a 'plus one' in memory of Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident earlier this year. The team will open their campaign against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then face Uzbekistan and Colombia before concluding the group stage against Colombia.

LISBON, May 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo will embark on ⁠a sixth World Cup at the age of 41 after Portugal coach Roberto Martinez on Tuesday named a ⁠27-man squad for the tournament, with a symbolic 'plus one' in memory of the late Diogo Jota.

Speaking at ⁠Cidade do Futebol before a packed auditorium, Martinez confirmed that fourth-choice goalkeeper Ricardo Velho of Genclerbirligi Ankara will travel with the squad but can only be added to the official 26-man list in the event of an injury to one of the three registered keepers. Portugal, the reigning Nations League champions, open their ⁠Group K campaign at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada ⁠against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on ⁠June 17 in Houston.

They then face Uzbekistan at the same venue on June 23 and conclude the group stage ⁠against Colombia in Miami on June 27. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19.





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