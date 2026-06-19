Portugal Shuts Out Criticism After World Cup Draw, Focuses on Uzbekistan Match

Portugal's Ruben Dias has declared the team is ignoring the backlash following their 1-1 draw with Congo at the World Cup, calling it 'noise' and emphasizing the need to focus on their next match against Uzbekistan. Criticism, particularly of captain Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought, has been intense, including from Thierry Henry.

The Portugal national football team is responding to the wave of criticism that followed their opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 , a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo .

Central defender Ruben Dias, speaking from the team's training camp in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, stated that the squad is shutting out the external noise and focusing on the task ahead. The result, despite overwhelming possession and pass completion, was seen as underwhelming and led to particular scrutiny of captain Cristiano Ronaldo's performance.

The 41-year-old forward, competing in his record sixth World Cup, has now gone ten consecutive major tournament games without a goal, a drought that has become a focal point for analysts. Former France striker Thierry Henry was notably sharp in his critique, suggesting on his broadcast that Ronaldo's desire for personal glory was hindering the team's overall effectiveness, famously stating that the team's need to score should supersede the individual's.

Dias, however, refused to single out his captain, emphasizing Ronaldo's immense experience with media pressure and the collective nature of the tournament. He pointed out that success in a World Cup requires consistent high performance in every game, not just one. The defender also addressed tactical challenges, noting that Uzbekistan, Portugal's next group opponent, may also employ a defensive five-back system similar to Congo's.

Dias, drawing on his club experience with Manchester City, expressed confidence that Portugal's quality and decision-making can overcome such defensive setups. The team's immediate focus is on securing a win in their second match to steady their campaign after the disappointing start





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Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Ruben Dias World Cup 2026 Congo Uzbekistan Thierry Henry Criticism Football

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