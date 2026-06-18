Portugal's World Cup Struggles Continue After Disappointing Draw with DR Congo

Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their World Cup opener highlights a pattern of underwhelming performances since 2006, raising questions about their ability to meet high expectations in major tournaments.

Portugal 's 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their World Cup opener has been widely viewed as a major disappointment, particularly given the high expectations surrounding the team.

The match, played in Houston on Wednesday, saw Portugal take an early lead through Joao Neves in the sixth minute, but they failed to build on that advantage. Congo dominated large stretches of the game, creating more scoring opportunities and forcing Portugal into a defensive posture. Coach Roberto Martinez had warned before the match that a draw would be a 'disaster,' and after the final whistle, his words seemed prophetic.

The result continues a troubling pattern for Portuguese football on the global stage since their fourth-place finish in 2006. Over the past 18 years, Portugal have won only six of their 17 World Cup matches, against teams like North Korea, Ghana (twice), Morocco, Uruguay, and Switzerland. Despite fielding a generation of talent that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes, they have not advanced beyond the quarterfinals since 2006.

Their 2022 campaign ended with a quarterfinal loss to Morocco, while in 2014 they were eliminated in the group stage. This history of underperformance at World Cups contrasts sharply with their success in the European Championship, which they won in 2016. The weight of expectation seems to burden the players, as Martinez himself acknowledged: 'I think it's more the mentality of getting rid of the weight on the shoulders of the players of wanting to win the World Cup.

' The draw leaves Portugal in a precarious position in Group K. They next face Uzbekistan on Tuesday in what is shaping up to be a must-win match for their confidence and tournament hopes. Following that, they meet Colombia on June 27. The road to the knockout stages now requires a significant improvement in performance.

Martinez insisted after the match that his side needs to remain calm and focus on the positives, but the statistics tell a different story: Congo had more shots overall and matched Portugal in intensity.

'They (Congo) were intense, confident. They played like a big final in a big tournament, and that shows incredible personality,' Martinez said. The question for Portugal is why they could not show the same fighting spirit. Their next game is now critical, not just for points but for restoring belief in a squad that entered the tournament with dreams of lifting the trophy for the first time.

The Portuguese federation and fans will hope that this disappointing start serves as a wake-up call, but history suggests that changing the narrative at World Cups has been a persistent challenge for this footballing nation





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