Portronics Launches Conch One: India's First Wired Karaoke Earphone with Type-C

Portronics introduces the Conch One, a new wired earphone with a Type-C connector and built-in karaoke functionality. Designed for versatility, it features customizable EQ modes, in-line controls, and a lightweight ergonomic design. With a focus on karaoke, the earphones include a built-in mic with multiple vocal sound modes and a tangle-free cable.

Portronics has unveiled the Conch One , a groundbreaking pair of wired earphones that are set to redefine the audio experience for users across India. This innovative product boasts a Type-C connector and, remarkably, incorporates built-in karaoke functionality, marking a significant leap in the evolution of audio accessories. Portronics is proudly claiming this as India’s first wired karaoke earphone featuring the modern Type-C port, positioning it as a leader in this niche market.

The Conch One is engineered to deliver an unparalleled audio experience, catering to diverse user needs, from music enthusiasts to budding vocalists and online content creators. The strategic design and feature set are meticulously curated to provide convenience, versatility, and exceptional sound quality.\At the heart of the Conch One lies a robust 14.2mm premium dynamic driver, which is responsible for delivering rich, immersive sound. The earphones are specifically tuned to provide deep, resonant bass, ensuring a satisfying listening experience across a wide range of music genres. Recognizing the varied preferences of users, Portronics has equipped the Conch One with four customizable EQ modes. These modes include Bass, HD, Cinema Surround, and Game, allowing users to fine-tune the audio profile to match the content they are enjoying. Whether it’s the booming bass of a favorite track, the clarity of high-definition audio, the immersive soundscape of a movie, or the directional cues in a game, the Conch One offers a tailored audio experience. The Type-C audio jack ensures seamless compatibility with a wide array of modern devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which often lack the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the integration of in-line controls provides users with intuitive and effortless management of playback and microphone settings, adding to the overall user-friendly design. The emphasis on versatility goes beyond its music capabilities; the Conch One is conceived as a multi-purpose accessory. This versatile design seamlessly integrates into various activities, including karaoke sessions, video recording, online classes, and vlogging, making it a valuable tool for a wide range of users. The built-in karaoke mic is a standout feature, and it offers eight distinct vocal sound modes. These include Professional, Singer, Theatre, Acoustic, Melody, and Vocal Clear, allowing users to explore different vocal styles and tailor their performance to their liking. Switching between regular listening and karaoke mode is simplified by long-pressing the multifunction (M) button, while a short press in karaoke mode cycles through the various vocal effects.\The design of the Conch One prioritizes comfort and durability, ensuring a long-lasting user experience. The earphones feature a lightweight ergonomic build, specifically designed for extended periods of use. This thoughtful construction minimizes strain and maximizes comfort, enabling users to enjoy their audio content for hours without discomfort. Moreover, Portronics has incorporated a tangle-free cable into the design. This innovative feature enhances the overall durability of the earphones while making them easier to manage and store. The combination of these design choices reflects Portronics’ commitment to creating a product that is not only technologically advanced but also practical and user-friendly. The Conch One is a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to delivering high-quality audio products that meet the evolving needs of consumers in India and beyond. By seamlessly merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, Portronics aims to establish a new standard in the audio accessories market. The product is available through various online and offline retail channels across India, making it readily accessible to a wide audience, the launch of the Conch One marks a significant step in their mission to deliver innovative products that enrich the everyday lives of their customers. The earphone has been designed with a focus on delivering a comprehensive user experience, from ease of use to exceptional audio quality. It promises to be more than just earphones, it promises to be a versatile companion for those seeking immersive entertainment and creative endeavors. The Portronics Conch One, with its unique features and thoughtful design, is poised to capture the hearts of audiophiles, karaoke enthusiasts, content creators, and anyone in need of a reliable and versatile audio solution





