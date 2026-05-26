Portland Thorns midfielder Cassandra Bogere caught in Scandinavian tug-of-war after swapping allegiance to Sweden

Portland Thorns midfielder Cassandra Bogere was named in both the Sweden and Norway's under-23 squads, despite having swapped allegiance to Sweden just days earlier. An administrative blunder left her briefly listed as a squad member for both Scandinavian rivals simultaneously.

May 20, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Thorns FC midfielder Cassandra Bogere (6) enters Providence Park for warm ups before playing against the Bay FC.

Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images May 26 (Reuters) - Portland Thorns midfielder Cassandra Bogere was caught in a tug-of-war on Tuesday after being named in both the Sweden and Norway's under-23 squads, despite having swapped allegiance to Sweden just days earlier. An administrative blunder left the 20-year-old dual citizen briefly listed as a squad member for both Scandinavian rivals simultaneously.

Bogere, who was born in Sweden before moving to Norway as a child, had completed her international clearance last week, rendering the Norwegian call-up invalid.

'She belongs to Sweden,' Sweden under-23 head coach Magnus Wikman told broadcaster SVT, adding that the nationality switch was finalised from both sides. Norway officials later acknowledged the blunder after contacting the player in the United States, where she plays in the National Women's Soccer League.

'We have now spoken to the player herself. She lives in the U.S., so it took some time to get in touch,' Carina Olset, media manager for the Norway women's national team, told Norwegian newspaper VG.

'She could confirm that she wanted to switch nations and FIFA has approved the change of allegiance. We respect the player's wish.

' In an added twist, the Sweden under-23 team face Norway on June 3, setting up a surreal encounter for Bogere. Soccer-McTominay’s wonder goal lands on banknote as Scotland mark World Cup retur





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Portland Thorns FC Cassandra Bogere Sweden Norway Under-23 Squads Allegiance Switch Administrative Blunder Norway Women's National Team Norwegian Newspaper VG FIFA National Women's Soccer League World Cup Return Mctominay’S Wonder Goal Lands On Banknote As S

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