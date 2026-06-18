Port Klang Free Zone Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Major Investment Projects

The Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) has generated RM108 million in revenue, with throughput increasing 14.9% to 110,467 TEUs as of May 2026. This marks a significant turnaround after nearly two decades of underutilisation, with the zone now 86% reactivated. Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook highlighted steady growth over the past 18 months, noting revenue and collections up 16% and 29% respectively from May 2024 levels. He officiated the PKFZ Smart Intelligent Industrial Park and pre-launched projects worth RM566 million, including new factories and labour quarters. China remains PKFZ's biggest import partner, contributing 20% of throughput in 2025 and occupying over 3.18 million square feet of space. A PKFZ advisory council has been formed and a RM30 million rehabilitation project approved to boost investor confidence. The zone also unveiled its PKFZ 2.0 masterplan, a ten-year roadmap to create a next-generation, sustainable, technology-driven logistics and industrial ecosystem.

PULAU INDAH: The Port Klang Free Zone ( PKFZ ), now 86% "reactivated" after nearly two decades of underutilisation, has generated RM108 million in revenue. PKFZ Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Port Klang Authority (PKA), recorded a 14.9% increase in throughput to 110,467 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) as of May 2026.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said PKFZ had undergone a challenging transformation since last year and delivered steady, encouraging growth over the past 18 months.

"As of May 2026, PKFZ's revenue and collections increased by 16% and 29%, respectively, compared with May 2024," he told reporters after officiating the PKFZ Smart Intelligent Industrial Park here today. Today also marked the pre-launch ceremony for several projects involving a cumulative new investment value of RM566 million, encompassing Wisma Golden Horse, PKFZ Centralised Labour Quarters, Suntek Materials Sdn Bhd factory, and Golden Horse rubber factory phase 2.

Loke took note that PKFZ has continued attracting investments from China, with occupied space surpassing 3.18 million sq ft by January 2026.

"China-linked businesses also contributed 88,070 TEUs in 2025, representing 20% of PKFZ's total throughput. China remains PKFZ's biggest import country, and this reinforces the strong economic partnership between Malaysia and China," he added. To further promote growth in the free zone, PKA has established the PKFZ advisory council, consisting of respected industry leaders who have agreed to share their expertise for the development of PKFZ.

"At the same time, the transport ministry has also approved a RM30 million rehabilitation project to facilitate the transformation of PKFZ, hoping that this would help enhance investors' confidence in this free zone," the minister said. PKFZ, spread across 4.5ha of land, was launched in 2005, with the ambition to replicate the success of Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone by developing a major free trade hub alongside the country's main maritime gateway, Port Klang.

PKFZ unveiled the PKFZ 2.0 masterplan today in a bold new vision for a future-ready smart zone, with the transformative roadmap set to position PKFZ as a next-generation logistics and industrial ecosystem that integrates sustainability, technology, and investor-centric services. Among its key initiatives under the 10-year master plan are industrial hub innovation, green development and a business-friendly ecosystem, which, among others, will focus on digitisation, artificial intelligence (AI) driven security and business solutions, as well as value-added investor services and trade facilitation





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Port Klang Free Zone PKFZ Malaysia Investment Revenue Growth China Trade Logistics Hub Free Zone RM108 Million Loke Siew Fook PKFZ 2.0 Masterplan

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