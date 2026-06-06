Pope Leo XIV in Spain Calls for End to Polarising Narratives, Highlights Immigration and Youth

Pope Leo XIV began a week-long visit to Spain, urging an end to polarising narratives and praising Spain's commitment to international law. He addressed immigration, youth, and church abuse, with events in Madrid, Barcelona, and Canary Islands.

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday began a week-long visit to Spain, calling for an end to polarising narratives and sterile simplifications on issues such as immigration.

Speaking at the royal palace in Madrid, where he was received by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, the pope praised Spain's faithful adherence to international law and multilateralism, a subtle reference to the country's left-wing government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which has clashed with US President Donald Trump over Iran and with Israel over the war in Gaza. The US-born pontiff, who has been harshly criticised by Trump for his anti-war views, said the message of peace at present unfortunately strikes some as naive and others as confrontational, but should instead be welcomed by those who do not shut themselves off in preconceived ideologies.

Spain's relatively liberal immigration policy, contrasting with many European allies, has come under pressure from the conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox, the third political force in the country. Leo's visit is expected to focus on this divisive issue, as well as social justice and inequality. In the evening, the 70-year-old pontiff led a prayer vigil at a square next to Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium, teeming with 500,000 mostly young people according to an official tally.

The faithful, including many families and children, gave him a rock-star welcome with chants, cheers and Spanish and Vatican flags, while youngsters danced and jumped in circles before Leo's arrival. Teacher Pablo Fernandez, 28, said he went because of a historic opportunity to see the head of the world's more than one billion Catholics, praising the pope's anti-war message as common sense.

On the papal plane, Leo told journalists he was very pleased by reports that young people were increasingly interested in the Church, noting they realise there is an emptiness and a lack of a sense of meaning, and perhaps his visit is helping to awaken something. He exhorted the youth to lead the way in today's world and use faith to change history, saying in the face of the emptiness of indifference and compliance, before the violence of war and lies, you must be the sparks of a new humanity.

Earlier, Leo met beneficiaries of a centre for the homeless run by Catholic charity Caritas, extolling its mission against mistaken secular ideologies and those who dismiss or ridicule charitable works. The state visit will include an unprecedented address to the Spanish parliament and a meeting with victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, an issue King Felipe said the pope had handled with clarity and firmness, essential in the process of healing and reparation.

Around 200,000 minors are estimated to have suffered abuse in Spain since 1940, according to a 2023 report from Spain's national ombudsman. Leo described abuse as an open wound, and the government and Church in Spain signed an agreement in March to compensate victims after years of reticence and opacity from the Catholic hierarchy. On Sunday, around a million people are set to attend the pope's mass in Madrid city centre.

Leo will then travel to Barcelona, where on Wednesday he will bless the new tower of the Sagrada Familia Basilica, now the world's tallest church. In the Canary Islands on Thursday and Friday, Leo will be joined by Sanchez to honour thousands of migrants who have died trying to reach Europe





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