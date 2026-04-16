Pope Leo XIV Condemns War Spending, Urges Peace in Cameroon Amidst Trump's Criticism

During a peace mission in Bamenda, Cameroon, Pope Leo XIV delivered a powerful critique of global leaders for prioritizing billions in military spending over humanitarian aid, while US President Donald Trump continued his social media attacks against the pontiff. The Pope's address highlighted the devastating impact of the nearly decade-long conflict in Cameroon's anglophone regions and called for a fundamental shift in global priorities towards healing and restoration.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a powerful address in Bamenda, Cameroon , condemning world leaders for their excessive spending on conflict and destruction, while lamenting the severe lack of resources for essential services like healing and education. Speaking within the hallowed walls of Saint Joseph’s Cathedral on April 16, 2026, during a peace meeting with the Bamenda community, the pontiff’s words carried an unusually strong tone.

He declared that the world was 'being ravaged by a handful of tyrants,' a statement that resonated deeply given the ongoing nearly decade-long conflict in Cameroon’s anglophone regions, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands more. This address followed a series of public criticisms directed at Pope Leo XIV by US President Donald Trump, who had launched several social media attacks against the pontiff during his African tour.

Leo, the first American Pope, unequivocally denounced leaders who weaponized religious rhetoric to legitimize warfare, urging a 'decisive change of course.' He highlighted the stark contrast between the immediate ease of destruction and the immense, often insurmountable, challenge of rebuilding, stating, 'It takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild.' The pontiff's criticism extended to the willful ignorance of leaders who, 'turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.'

The attacks from Trump, which commenced on the eve of the Pope's ambitious four-country tour of Africa and were reiterated on social media, have reportedly caused widespread dismay across the continent, a region where over twenty percent of the world's Catholics reside. Pope Leo, who maintained a relatively low public profile during his initial year as the head of the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church, has increasingly become an outspoken critic of warfare, notably condemning the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

He issued a stern warning, 'Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.' He characterized such actions as an 'exploitation of God’s creation that must be denounced and rejected by every honest conscience.' This sentiment echoed remarks made in the previous month, where the Pope stated that God rejected prayers from leaders with 'hands full of blood,' a clear reference widely understood to be aimed at US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had invoked Christian terminology to support the war in Iran.

Trump’s initial criticism began on Sunday, with him labeling the Pope as 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy' on the social media platform Truth Social. He escalated his attacks late Tuesday and on Wednesday, even sharing an image of Jesus embracing him, following an earlier portrayal that depicted him as a Christ-like figure, which had garnered significant backlash. Pope Leo, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, affirmed his commitment to speaking out on the war in Iran and has consciously refrained from directly responding to Trump’s provocations.

Upon his arrival in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, on Wednesday, he urged the nation’s government, led by the elderly President Paul Biya, to combat corruption and resist 'the whims of the rich and powerful.' The Pope's visit to Bamenda, a city in the anglophone region, offered a glimmer of hope for a resolution to the protracted conflict rooted in Cameroon's complex colonial and post-colonial history.

The nation, a former German colony, was divided between Britain and France after World War I. The French-speaking majority gained independence in 1960 and was subsequently joined by the smaller, English-speaking western region in 1961. The ongoing fighting between government forces and anglophone separatist groups has resulted in over 6,500 deaths and more than half a million people displaced, according to the International Crisis Group. The region has also experienced frequent kidnappings of priests for ransom, with some losing their lives.

In a gesture aimed at facilitating the Pope's visit, a separatist alliance declared a three-day ceasefire to allow for the free movement of civilians and visitors. Despite previous efforts to broker peace deals yielding minimal results, Pope Leo expressed encouragement that the crisis 'has not degenerated into a religious war' and conveyed his optimism that Christian and Muslim leaders could collaborate to mediate an end to the hostilities.





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