Pope Leo XIV Calls for Faith Renewal as Over a Million Gather for Madrid Mass

More than one million people attended a mass led by Pope Leo XIV in Madrid, where he urged a revival of Catholic faith in Spain amid declining religious adherence. The papal visit, marked by grand ceremonies and addressing issues like abuse and migration, seeks to unite a polarized society.

Pope Leo XIV drew over a million faithful to a grand mass in Madrid 's Cibeles Square, using the occasion to call for a revitalization of the Catholic faith in Spain .

The event, part of a seven-day papal visit, highlighted the significant decline in religious practice across the traditionally Catholic nation. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were among the attendees, witnessing a service rich in religious symbolism where the pope urged Spaniards to view faith not as a relic of the past but as a living school for today.

The gathering, with estimates ranging from 1.1 to 1.5 million people, was secured by a major logistical operation, followed by a traditional papal procession along a route adorned with white and yellow carnations, the colors of the Vatican flag. The mass was a powerful display of devotion, though it contrasted sharply with recent sociological data showing only 56% of Spaniards now identify as Catholic, compared to 90% in the 1970s.

Among those present was Nico Aldeanueva, 28, from Philadelphia, who saw the pope as a unifying force amidst widespread division, offering a moment to pause from endless conflict and feel a sense of faith. Ana Milagros, 64, described the US-born pontiff as approachable and sincere, suggesting his visit aimed to help a society grappling with deep political, social, and economic polarization.

The pope has also addressed the crisis of sexual abuse within the Church, calling it an open wound, but his handling of the issue drew criticism from victim associations who complained they were excluded from a planned meeting at the Vatican embassy, an event the Vatican said it would not detail beforehand out of respect for victims. Miguel Hurtado, a victim, alleged the meeting would be tightly controlled by the hierarchy to protect the pope's image and the intended message.

The visit's cultural dimension was on display Sunday evening when the pope met artists, athletes, and economic figures at an arena, where flamenco dancers received enthusiastic applause. Hollywood star Antonio Banderas, a Spaniard, spoke about art's role in cultivating faith, positioning it as an alternative to violence and a counterbalance to a fragmented, simplistic world, while cautioning that artificial intelligence must serve humanity, not the reverse.

The papal program began Saturday with a formal reception at the royal palace, followed by a prayer vigil with an estimated 500,000 mostly young people outside Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium. Looking ahead, the pope will travel to Barcelona on Tuesday and Wednesday to bless the Sagrada Familia basilica's newly completed tower, making it the world's tallest church.

The trip will conclude in the Canary Islands on Thursday and Friday with a focus on migration, a key destination for irregular arrivals where thousands have perished attempting the Atlantic crossing





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