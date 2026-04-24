Pop Mart Expands Pop Land Theme Park and Diversifies into Film Production

Pop Mart, the creator of popular 'blind box' toys like Labubu, is expanding its Beijing theme park, Pop Land, with a renovated Labubu Forest Zone. The company is also developing a Labubu film with Sony Pictures, signaling a shift towards broader intellectual property development and entertainment offerings. Recent financial reports show significant revenue and profit growth.

Pop Mart , the Hong Kong-listed company celebrated for its collectible 'blind box' toys, most notably the endearing Labubu , is significantly expanding its presence in the entertainment sector.

The company recently unveiled a substantial renovation and expansion of its Beijing theme park, Pop Land, with a renewed focus on immersive experiences and diversified offerings. The centerpiece of this upgrade is the newly reimagined Labubu Forest Zone, set to welcome visitors on April 30th after a year-long transformation.

This isn't merely a cosmetic change; the zone boasts an increased number of amusement park rides, engaging carnival games, captivating live performances, and dedicated spaces for food and merchandise, all centered around Pop Mart’s beloved characters, including Labubu, Dimoo, and The Monsters series. This strategic move signals Pop Mart’s ambition to evolve beyond being solely a toy manufacturer and into a comprehensive entertainment and intellectual property powerhouse.

The decision to invest heavily in Pop Land and its expansion reflects a broader company strategy to reduce its dependence on toy sales and cultivate a more sustainable business model. Jeffrey Hu, Vice President of Pop Mart, articulated this vision during a press conference, stating a preference for measured growth. He emphasized the importance of perfecting the Pop Land model before pursuing further expansion, acknowledging the significant opportunities present in both the Chinese and global markets.

This cautious yet ambitious approach highlights the company’s commitment to quality and long-term success. The initial opening of Pop Land in 2023 was a significant step, but this latest upgrade demonstrates a dedication to continually enhancing the visitor experience and solidifying its position as a leading entertainment destination. The expansion isn't just about adding attractions; it's about building a world around the characters that have captured the hearts of collectors worldwide.

Beyond the physical expansion of Pop Land, Pop Mart is actively diversifying its intellectual property portfolio. A notable project in development is a Labubu film, a collaboration with the renowned Sony Pictures. This venture into the film industry represents a bold move to extend the Labubu brand’s reach and appeal to a wider audience. The financial performance of Pop Mart further underscores its success and potential.

In March, the company reported a remarkable surge in revenue for 2025, nearly tripling from 13.04 billion yuan to 37.12 billion yuan. This impressive growth was accompanied by a substantial increase in profit, soaring 308% to 12.78 billion yuan. These figures demonstrate the effectiveness of Pop Mart’s business strategy and its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for collectible toys and immersive entertainment experiences.

The company’s trajectory suggests a continued period of growth and innovation as it solidifies its position as a global leader in the character-based entertainment industry. The combination of theme park expansion, film production, and strong financial results paints a picture of a company poised for continued success and expansion in the years to come. The focus on creating a holistic brand experience, encompassing toys, entertainment, and media, is a key differentiator for Pop Mart in a competitive market





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Pop Mart Labubu Blind Box Toys Pop Land Theme Park Sony Pictures Entertainment Intellectual Property China Revenue Growth

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