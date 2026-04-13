Pontian Police Bust Drug Distribution Network Using E-Hailing Services

Police in Pontian have arrested a suspect and seized a significant quantity of suspected syabu in a crackdown on a drug distribution network that utilized e-hailing services. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are warning the public about the evolving tactics used by drug traffickers.

Pontian police have disrupted a drug distribution network that utilized e-hailing services, following the arrest of a suspect during an operation on April 10th. The Pontian District Police Chief, Superintendent Hadzrat Hussien Mion Hussain, stated that a team from the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division, while conducting an Ops Tapis patrol, observed a suspicious e-hailing vehicle parked along Jalan Kukup, Kampung Penerok, around 9:15 PM.

Upon inspection, the police team discovered a crystal-like substance, suspected to be syabu, with a weight of approximately 1,528 grams and an estimated street value of RM69,080. A 36-year-old unemployed local man, who was a passenger in the e-hailing car, was apprehended to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The suspect admitted during questioning that he had been recruited for the operation by an individual he met while incarcerated in Simpang Renggam Prison in 2020. The suspect revealed that he received instructions via telephone to collect and deliver the illicit drugs to a predetermined location, in exchange for a fee of RM1,000.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, who has a prior history of drug and criminal offenses, was instructed to retrieve the drugs from a blue car parked near the Tea Garden in Perling. The police have secured a remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, allowing for the suspect's detention for seven days, until April 17th, to facilitate a comprehensive investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The police are actively working to trace the other individuals involved in this drug distribution network and to disrupt its operations. The authorities are emphasizing the importance of public awareness and urging individuals to remain vigilant against potential exploitation by drug trafficking organizations. They are advising citizens to avoid accepting delivery jobs involving unknown packages or being swayed by seemingly attractive payments, as such actions can lead to individuals unknowingly becoming involved in drug trafficking activities.

The police are continuing their efforts to combat drug-related crimes and maintain public safety in the region. The swift action by the police team led to the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit drugs and the arrest of a suspect, showcasing their dedication to combating drug-related crimes and protecting the community.

This case highlights the evolving tactics employed by drug traffickers, who are increasingly leveraging technology and transportation services to facilitate their illegal activities. The police are continually adapting their strategies to counter these evolving methods and disrupt drug distribution networks. The investigation into this case is ongoing, and the police are working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in this drug distribution operation.

The discovery of the drug stash and the subsequent arrest of the suspect are significant achievements in the fight against drug trafficking. The police are committed to bringing all those involved to justice and preventing the further spread of illegal substances within the community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of drug trafficking and the need for constant vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public.

The police are actively collaborating with other agencies to share intelligence and coordinate operations to combat drug-related crimes across the state and the country. This collaborative approach is essential in effectively disrupting drug trafficking networks and protecting the public from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. The police also reiterated their commitment to providing resources and support to those struggling with drug addiction, emphasizing the availability of rehabilitation programs and counseling services to assist individuals in overcoming their addiction and reintegrating into society.

Furthermore, the police are appealing to the public for any information related to drug trafficking activities. They encourage anyone with knowledge of suspicious activities or individuals involved in drug-related crimes to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The police are also actively working to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and the consequences of being involved in drug trafficking. They are conducting community outreach programs and educational campaigns to inform the public about the risks associated with illegal drugs and the importance of seeking help for addiction.

The police are dedicated to creating a safer and healthier community for all residents by actively combating drug-related crimes, providing support to those in need, and fostering a strong partnership with the public. They believe that by working together, they can effectively reduce drug-related crime and create a safer environment for everyone. The police force are increasing patrol in the area to deter criminal activities. Other crime cases in the area also receive attention from the police, as the police plan to provide a safe and stable environment for all the citizens.





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Drug Trafficking E-Hailing Pontian Syabu Arrest Police Drug Bust

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