Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Renamed as "Whole-Body Endocrine and Metabolic Disorder"

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has been officially renamed following consultations with researchers, clinicians, and patient groups. The new name, Primary Oocyte and Metabolic Syndrome (PMOS), emphasizes its endocrine and metabolic aspects, focusing on hormonal imbalances leading to symptoms like hirsutism, acne, and infertility.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has officially been renamed following 14 years of global consultation and campaigning by researchers, clinicians, and patient groups. Professor Helena Teede led the renaming initiative and stated that the previous term oversimplified a complex condition, contributing to confusion, delayed diagnosis, and inadequate treatment.

Experts argue that the new terminology shifts understanding away from the outdated idea of a "cystic ovary condition" to recognizing PMOS as a "whole-body endocrine and metabolic disorder that also affects ovarian function"





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Renamed Hormonal Imbalance Follicles Baby Follicle Stage Ovaries Ovipulation Hirsutism Acne Infertility Global Rebranding Hormonal Changes Endocrine And Metabolic Disorder Worldwide Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelantan Youth Remanded for 14 Days in Nurfisya Zulkipli Murder Probe, Main Suspect Expected to be Charged TomorrowKelantan police have arrested three suspects, including two elderly individuals, in Ketereh following the discovery of a body with 61 stab wounds, believed to be 19-year-old Nurfisya Zulkipli. The two main suspects are being held on remand for 14 days, with the first suspect expected to be charged tomorrow.

Read more »

KUANTAN: Man allegedly injures friend with sword at temple in Cameron Highlands, police arrest suspectThe incident occurred during a religious ceremony at a temple when a 39-year-old suspect became enraged, attacked with a sword, and injured his friend, who sustained injuries to his hands, forehead, and body.

Read more »

Teenager charged with murder of college student found with 61 stab wounds in KelantanKOTA BHARU, May 12 — A teenager was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a female college student whose body was found with 61 stab wounds about two...

Read more »

Marks & Spencer Unveils BODY Lingerie Collection: Comfort, Contemporary Style & Confidence Through Four Distinct RangesThe new BODY lingerie collection from M&S offers comfortable, contemporary styles with a focus on confidence, offering four distinct ranges based on form, function and finesse. BODY Invisibles, BODY Sculpt, BODY Soft and BODY Lace.

Read more »

Air Selangor contractor found lifeless in Taman Sentosa drain, Klang police say died likely from heart attackSHAH ALAM, May 13 — A man whose body was found in a drain at Taman Sentosa, Klang, yesterday afternoon is believed to have died of a heart attack.Klang Selatan district police...

Read more »

No alcohol, please: Wine consumption slides in 2025 due to tariffs, fewer younger consumersPARIS, May 13 — Wine consumption fell worldwide last year, the industry’s trade body said Tuesday, amid changing lifestyles and economic pressure on consumers.The International...

Read more »