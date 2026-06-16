Political Rivals Set Aside Differences to Boost Johor's Public Transport

Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Johor caretaker MB Onn Hafiz Ghazi put aside political sparring to launch the Southern Shuttle service, emphasizing professionalism and collaboration for Johor's public transport improvement ahead of the RTS Link.

After weeks of public sparring, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and caretaker Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi met in a public event where both stressed the need for professionalism and continued collaboration in serving the people.

Speaking at the launch of the Southern Shuttle service at the Kulai KTM station, both leaders struck a conciliatory tone, saying political differences should not stand in the way of efforts to improve Johor's public transport network and address congestion ahead of the launch of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link next year. Loke, who is also DAP secretary general, said the Transport Ministry would continue to work closely with the Johor government regardless of the political climate, stressing that public service and development projects must remain a priority.

"Political issues can be resolved through political channels, but matters involving work, services and the responsibilities of the Transport Ministry and the Federal Government together with the state government will continue as usual," he said in his speech during the event held on Tuesday (June 16). Loke also reiterated Putrajaya's support for Johor's proposed Elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit (E-ART) system, saying the Federal Government understood the state government's concerns over traffic congestion once the RTS Link begins operations.

He said discussions were still ongoing at the federal level on the most suitable financing mechanism for the project, adding that the government supported Johor's aspiration to see the E-ART implemented as soon as possible. He noted that several interim measures, including the Southern Shuttle service and expanded bus connectivity, were being introduced to ease traffic flow and encourage greater use of public transport.

Loke joked that many members of the media had attended the event expecting drama following the recent exchanges between the two leaders. However, he stressed that government leaders must be mature enough to separate politics from administration, adding that cooperation between the Federal and state governments would continue in the interest of Johor's development.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said that despite what he described as an extraordinary situation, governments must remain professional in carrying out their responsibilities for the benefit of the people.

"Perhaps we differ on many matters. However, regardless of how big or small our positions may be, the responsibility of a leader remains the same to work in the interests of the people and make their lives easier," he said, adding that he had rearranged his schedule to attend the event despite receiving the invitation at short notice.

Onn Hafiz also said that the public would judge leaders based on the results they delivered rather than the number of projects they announced.

"The people do not judge who announces the most projects. They judge who delivers the best results for them," he said. The Southern Shuttle service, operated by KTM, provides an additional train service between Johor Bahru and Gemas, aiming to reduce road congestion and improve connectivity. This service is part of a broader strategy to manage the anticipated increase in cross-border travel once the RTS Link to Singapore becomes operational in 2026.

The E-ART proposal, which would run along the Johor Bahru-Pasir Gudang corridor, is seen as a complementary system to handle local traffic within the state capital. Both Loke and Onn Hafiz acknowledged that the RTS Link would significantly boost traffic in Johor Bahru, making interim measures like the Southern Shuttle crucial for smoothing passenger flow. They also highlighted the importance of integrated ticketing and seamless connections between different modes of transport.

The event at Kulai KTM station was attended by state and federal officials, as well as representatives from the public transport sector. Media coverage had focused on the strained relations between Loke and Onn Hafiz after a series of exchanges in the press over the handling of transport issues in Johor.

However, both leaders used the platform to demonstrate unity and a shared commitment to improving public transport for Johor's residents and visitors. Their remarks underscored a pragmatic approach to governance, where political differences are set aside to achieve tangible outcomes for the public. The Southern Shuttle service is expected to operate with higher frequency during peak hours, providing more options for commuters.

In addition, bus routes in the Iskandar Malaysia region are being expanded to feed into the KTM network. The federal government has allocated funds for feasibility studies on the E-ART, which is still in the planning stage but is seen as a long-term solution for urban mobility in Johor Bahru. Onn Hafiz expressed hope that the collaboration between the state and federal governments would continue to yield positive results, emphasizing that the people's needs come first.

Loke echoed this sentiment, stating that the Transport Ministry remains committed to supporting Johor's infrastructure growth regardless of political dynamics. The event concluded with both leaders symbolically boarding the Southern Shuttle train together, signaling a fresh start in their working relationship





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Anthony Loke Onn Hafiz Ghazi Johor Public Transport Southern Shuttle RTS Link E-ART

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