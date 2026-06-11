Political Rift Between PAS and Bersatu Threatens Electoral Prospects in Johor

Political analysts warn that the separation of PAS and Bersatu could lead to significant losses for both parties in the forthcoming Johor state elections due to vote splitting.

The political landscape in Johor is facing a significant upheaval as the alliance between the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, known as PAS , and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, or Bersatu , appears to have fractured.

This strategic separation is expected to create a devastating ripple effect during the upcoming state elections, potentially stripping both parties of their current representation under the Perikatan Nasional banner. Political experts suggest that by choosing to sever their ties, these two entities are effectively dismantling the unified front that previously allowed them to consolidate the Malay-Muslim vote.

Without this coalition, the synergy that once drove their campaign efforts will vanish, leaving them to compete against one another rather than focusing their resources on defeating their primary political rivals. This internal conflict is likely to dilute their overall influence and make it far more difficult to present a cohesive alternative to the ruling administration. A detailed analysis of the specific constituencies reveals the precarious position of several key seats.

The Endau state seat is viewed as one of the most vulnerable areas due to a shift in political loyalty, as the former representative Alwiyah Talib has returned to the United Malays National Organisation, which is a core component of Barisan Nasional. Given that Endau has historically been a stronghold for Barisan Nasional, the lack of a unified opposition makes it highly likely that the seat will revert to its traditional owners.

Similarly, the seats of Maharani and Bukit Kepong are in jeopardy. In these areas, the incumbents Abdul Aziz Talib and Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal secured their victories with remarkably thin margins of fewer than two thousand votes. In a scenario where PAS and Bersatu both field candidates, the splitting of the vote will almost certainly hand victory to the opposing coalition, as neither party will be able to secure a majority on their own.

Furthermore, the split highlights the inherent weaknesses of PAS when operating outside its traditional strongholds. While the party boasts a formidable and deeply embedded grassroots network capable of mobilizing loyal supporters, it often struggles to attract the interest of moderate voters or non-Malay communities. In the past, the association with a prominent national figure like Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin provided PAS with a veneer of broader appeal and administrative credibility.

Without the influence of Bersatu's leadership to bridge the gap with fence-sitters, PAS may find itself confined to a narrow demographic. This is particularly problematic in Johor, where the party does not possess the same overwhelming dominance it enjoys in the northern and east coast states of Peninsular Malaysia, making their independent run a risky venture. From the perspective of Bersatu, the situation is even more dire.

The party has long relied on the organizational muscle and the disciplined ground game provided by PAS to turn out voters on election day. The machinery of PAS is essential for the logistics of campaigning, from door-to-door outreach to managing polling stations. Without this support system, Bersatu is left with a leadership-heavy structure but a hollowed-out grassroots presence.

This reliance exposes a critical flaw in the party's architecture, as it suggests that Bersatu's electoral success is more a byproduct of its alliances than its own internal strength. The party remains heavily dependent on the charisma and recognition of Muhyiddin Yassin, raising serious questions about its ability to survive or remain competitive once a leadership transition occurs.

Adding further complexity to this volatile environment is the emergence of the Reset movement, led by the former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. Following his removal from the party, Hamzah has sought to create a new space for activists and local leaders who are disillusioned with the current state of the opposition.

The Reset movement could potentially siphon off critical support from both PAS and Bersatu, drawing in voters who are looking for a fresh alternative to the existing political deadlock. As the Johor state election approaches, it will serve as a critical litmus test for Bersatu's viability as a standalone political entity.

The results will likely determine whether the party can carve out its own identity or if it will fade into insignificance without the support of a larger ideological partner like PAS





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PAS Bersatu Johor Election Perikatan Nasional Malaysian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Umno President Comments on PAS End of Cooperation with BersatuUmno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi states that PAS ending its political cooperation with Bersatu was expected, emphasizing that alliances should be based on sincerity and long-term national development, not just political considerations. He also comments positively on a recent Umno-PAS meeting, clarifying it was not politically driven. PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang confirms the decision was made after internal assessments. Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin denies any Umno involvement in PAS's decision.

Read more »

Perlis political situation remains fluid amid PAS-Bersatu split, say observersThe political situation in Perlis is described as fluid because the Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional government lacks a simple majority in the state assembly without PAS support. While the Kedah government remains stable after the PAS-Bersatu breakup, Perlis PAS is awaiting instructions from central leadership. The Raja of Perlis has urged Mentri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah to remain in office until the end of the term to preserve stability, and Abu Bakar was sworn in last December after the previous PAS Mentri Besar resigned citing health reasons. In Kedah, the Mentri Besar asserts stability despite the breakup.

Read more »

PAS to Contest Johor State Election with Own LogoPAS is expected to contest the upcoming Johor state election using its own logo as the party explores a new political alignment following its decision to sever ties with Bersatu. State PAS commissioner Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed said the party was currently discussing electoral cooperation with several political parties, but any arrangement would likely take the form of an electoral pact, with each party retaining its own symbol. Johor PAS fully supported the decision made by the party's central leadership to end its political relationship with Bersatu and would abide by any direction issued by the party headquarters.

Read more »

Bersatu Information Chief Accuses PAS Leaders of Not Walking the Talk on Islamic TeachingsTun Faisal Ismail Aziz, Bersatu information chief, accused certain PAS leaders of not following Islamic teachings, citing grievances such as inviting sanctioned Bersatu leaders to events organized by PAS, displaying their images on banners and posters, and failing to discuss reviving its Muafakat Nasional alliance with Umno with Bersatu. He also mentioned PAS dragging its feet in amending the PN constitution and naming a new opposition leader to replace Hamzah following his sacking from Bersatu.

Read more »