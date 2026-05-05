Political Education Crucial for Young Voters in Digital Age, Says TAR UMT Chairman

Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy emphasizes the need for political education and responsible civic engagement among younger voters in Malaysia, who face challenges such as misinformation and polarisation in digital spaces. The launch of Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Monna Ong Siew Siew’s book, Engaging a Generation, explores how millennials form political opinions and participate in democracy, highlighting the evolving nature of political engagement in the digital era.

KUALA LUMPUR: The importance of political education and responsible civic engagement has never been more critical for younger voters, especially as they navigate a digital landscape filled with misinformation and polarising narratives, according to Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy.

As the chairman of the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) board of governors, Chan highlighted that while the inclusion of younger Malaysians in the electorate has brought fresh energy to the country’s political scene, it has also exposed them to significant online risks. Younger voters are particularly vulnerable to misinformation, political polarisation, and emotionally driven content, especially in digital spaces.

This underscores the necessity of political education and responsible civic engagement, he stated during his speech at the launch of Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Monna Ong Siew Siew’s book, Engaging a Generation: Voting Intention and Political Participation Among Malaysian Millennials, held yesterday. The event, which also featured an expert review session, was attended by TARC Education Foundation board of trustees chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who launched the book.

The publication examines how young Malaysians form political opinions and decide whether to engage in politics following the implementation of Undi18. Chan noted that the reduction of the voting age and the expansion of the youth electorate have significantly reshaped Malaysia’s political landscape, placing millennials and younger generations at the forefront of democratic participation. Political participation today extends beyond merely casting a ballot, he explained.

Among millennials, it increasingly involves digital engagement, issue-based advocacy, and active discourse on social media platforms. Chan praised Assoc Prof Ong’s research, which is rooted in the Theory of Planned Behaviour, for providing insights into how attitudes, social norms, and a sense of control influence young people’s intentions to vote and participate in politics.

Her work demonstrates that voting is not solely a rational act but is also shaped by social environment, identity, trust, and the belief that one’s actions matter. These findings are valuable not only for academics but also for policymakers and educators. Chan also commended Assoc Prof Ong for transforming her PhD thesis into a published academic book within a year of completing her doctorate in Psychology in 2024. The book was published by Universiti Malaya Press in 2025.

Since achieving full university status in 2022, TAR UMT has been advocating for a stronger research culture, higher academic standards, and deeper engagement with industry, community, and society. Assoc Prof Ong described her book as an exploration of the factors that shape Malaysian millennials’ engagement in public life.

My study delves into a question that is both academically significant and highly relevant to our society: How do Malaysian millennials perceive participation, and what truly influences their engagement in public life? she said. She acknowledged the guidance and patience of her mentors and supervisors, who supported her through challenging moments, and expressed gratitude to Chan for his mentorship.

From him, I have learned that knowledge must not remain confined to theory but must be applied in practice, benefiting society and the lived experiences of people





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