Political Cooperation Between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional for Elections

Pakatan Harapan communications director, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil inspects a hall at the Persada International Convention Centre in preparation for the 2026 PH Convention. The event will address political cooperation between the coalition and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the coming state and general elections.

Pakatan Harapan communications director, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil inspects a hall at the Persada International Convention Centre in preparation for the 2026 PH Convention. The event will address political cooperation between the coalition and Barisan Nasional (BN) leading up to the state and general elections.

The Pakatan Harapan convention is expected to include the political direction for the upcoming Johor and Malaka state election, as well as preparations for GE16. Datuk Fahmi Fadzil explained that the unity government and upholding political stability at the federal level are important. In the recent royal crisis in Negeri Sembilan, the state's Umno remained supportive of the unity government despite differences of opinion.

He believes PH will continue to work towards what the coalition agreed on and signed with BN when forming the unity government. 5,000 attendees are expected to be present at the 2026 PH Convention, including members of PKR, DAP, and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) from all over the country, including Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia. Speeches by key coalition leaders, including messages from PH chairman and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, are also expected





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Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Political Cooperation Elections Malacca Johor

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