Political Commentator Accuses Johor BN Chief of Racism, Contrasts with Tunku Abdul Rahman's Peace Talks

A political commentator has accused Johor Barisan Nasional chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi of displaying a racist personality after he declared he would rather forgo the menteri besar’s post than work with DAP. Tajuddin Rasdi said Onn Hafiz should emulate the behaviour of the country’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, who was willing to sit down face-to-face with Malayan communist leader Chin Peng for the Baling peace talks in 1955.

A political commentator has accused Johor Barisan Nasional chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi of displaying a racist personality after he declared he would rather forgo the menteri besar ’s post than work with DAP .

In a post on social media, Tajuddin Rasdi said Onn Hafiz should emulate the behaviour of the country’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, who was willing to sit down face-to-face with Malayan communist leader Chin Peng for the Baling peace talks in 1955. Tajuddin said Onn Hafiz should be reminded that his stand contradicts Islamic principles to uphold the dignity of all men.

"As a politician, how can he govern a state when tens of thousands of Malays, Chinese, Indians and people of various other ethnic groups support the DAP? " said Tajuddin. Earlier today, Onn Hafiz declared he would exclude DAP from the state government lineup should BN be voted back into government.

"I would rather not hold the position of menteri besar or sit at the same table with them," Onn Hafiz was reported as saying





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Johor Barisan Nasional Onn Hafiz Ghazi Racist Personality Tunku Abdul Rahman Baling Peace Talks Islamic Principles DAP State Government Lineup Menteri Besar

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