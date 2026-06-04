Polish Qualifier Maja Chwalinska Reaches Maiden Grand Slam Final at French Open

Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska has reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open, booking a title showdown with Russian Mirra Andreeva. Chwalinska, 24, became the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the Paris final, delivering a stunning performance after 19-year-old Andreeva sealed a 6-1 6-3 semi-final win over Marta Kostyuk.

Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska continued her fairytale run at the French Open with a 7-6(4) 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final and booking a title showdown with Russian Mirra Andreeva .

Chwalinska, 24, became the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the Paris final, delivering a stunning performance after 19-year-old Andreeva sealed a 6-1 6-3 semi-final win over Marta Kostyuk. Chwalinska said she was feeling physically challenged but gave it her all and more, and was 'very happy' after the match.

The crowd favourite, who was sporting strapping on her left thigh, took the first set to roaring applause and went toe-to-toe with Shnaider in the opening eight games of the next. A decisive break in the next game gave Chwalinska a great opportunity to close out an absorbing contest in two sets, and she stayed focused to finish her opponent off on her first match point with a forehand winner.

Saturday's final will crown a new Grand Slam champion and Chwalinska said she was ready to step into the spotlight and looked forward to her next clash with Andreeva. Chwalinska watched Andreeva's match a bit and added that her game is incredible, and it's another great experience for her. She will give her all in the final, it's a Grand Slam final





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