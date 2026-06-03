Polish Qualifier Chwalinska Stuns Kalinskaya to Reach French Open Semi-Finals

Maja Chwalinska continues her dream French Open run, defeating Anna Kalinskaya to become only the second qualifier ever to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals in the Open era.

Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska delivered a stunning performance on the windswept courts of Roland Garros , defeating Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 7-6(3), 6-3 to reach the French Open semi-finals.

The 24-year-old, who entered the tournament with only two Tour-level clay court wins to her name, showcased remarkable resilience and tactical intelligence against the 22nd seed. By consistently extending rallies and forcing Kalinskaya into errors, Chwalinska became only the second qualifier in the Open era to advance to the Roland Garros semi-finals and the sixth overall to achieve such a feat at any Grand Slam.

Her journey to the last four has been exceptionally tight, dropping just one set thus far. After an early exchange of breaks, Chwalinska broke Kalinskaya's serve again and saved two break points to establish a 4-1 lead.

However, nerves appeared to set in, allowing Kalinskaya to force a tiebreak. In a tense nine-shot rally on set point, Kalinskaya sent a backhand long, handing Chwalinska the first set. The Pole carried her momentum into the second set, capitalizing on a cascade of unforced errors from her opponent to race into a 4-1 lead. Though Kalinskaya managed to break back for 5-3, Chwalinska sealed victory in the next game on yet another unforced error by the Russian.

Chwalinska's emotional post-match reactions highlighted the surreal nature of her run.

"Every single match here is kind of crazy for me, I'm very grateful," she admitted, acknowledging the internal pressure. "Inside I'm nervous and stressed. I try to focus on my game and I'm happy I managed that. Honestly I just try to win every match, I'm not focusing on confidence, I'm not comparing myself (with the top players).

" Her next challenge will be a formidable one, as she awaits the winner of the clash between world number one Aryna Sabalenka and Russia's Diana Shnaider for a place in Saturday's final





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French Open Roland Garros Maja Chwalinska Anna Kalinskaya Qualifier

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