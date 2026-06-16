Policing Reports Rohingya Involvement in Crime at 0.02% of Malaysia's Total Offences

Malaysia's chief police officer reports that the Rohingya community is responsible for a minuscule portion of the nation's criminal activity, urging the public to avoid prejudice and emphasizing the community's broader contributions.

The head of Malaysia 's police force has issued a statement that the Rohingya refugee community accounts for a negligible fraction of the nation's crime statistics , stating that only 89 individuals were recorded in criminal cases from the start of 2024 through early June.

This figure represents a mere 0.02 per cent of all offences reported during the same period, a percentage that the police chief highlighted to counter rising suspicion and hostility towards the refugee group. In a public address, the inspector general urged citizens to consider the broader context and avoid letting isolated incidents spark prejudice. He cautioned that voicing unfounded claims could inflame inter‑ethnic tensions and potentially disrupt public safety.

The official also underscored the positive contributions made by the community and expressed hope that mutual respect will prevail over divisiveness. The statement also drew attention to ongoing security operations in Malaysian waters, noting joint patrols by the national police, navy and maritime agency designed to protect coastal areas. At the same time, the government reminded that previous international agreements had seen some countries pause their acceptance of refugees, which has led to a growing Rohingya population within Malaysia.

According to the UN refugee agency, the country hosted approximately 215,600 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of February, the majority of whom fled conflict and persecution in Myanmar, including a large majority of Rohingya





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Rohingya Crime Statistics Malaysia Refugee Situation Public Safety

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