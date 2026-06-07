Police to Interview Rescued Hiker Jaslinda Saludin After Fifteen‑Day Search in Mount Batu Putih

Jaslinda Saludin, 49, was found alive after a fifteen‑day disappearance on Mount Batu Putih. Tapah police will interview her once her health improves. The case highlights safety concerns for trekkers in remote Malaysian mountains.

Tapah police will interview Jaslinda Saludin, a 49‑year‑old woman who was rescued after being missing for fifteen days in the vicinity of Mount Batu Putih , as soon as her medical condition permits.

Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim, the Tapah District Police Chief, explained that the immediate priority is to ensure that Jaslinda receives appropriate treatment before any formal statement is recorded. The police opened a missing‑person investigation on 23 May, and the victim's testimony is considered crucial for determining the next steps in the inquiry.



According to Abdul Malik, Jaslinda remains under observation at Tapah Hospital after being carried out of an Orang Asli settlement in Kampung Lubuk Gaharu, Pos Musoh, yesterday evening.

She was found by members of the indigenous community at approximately 5:10 p.m. while attempting to cross a bridge near a river. The rescuers noted that she was weak, limping, and showed a visible injury to the left ankle. Medical staff have confirmed the ankle wound but say a comprehensive health assessment is still pending.

Police officials will stay in close contact with the hospital to receive updates on her recovery and to arrange the interview when she is stable enough to give a full account of the events leading to her disappearance.



Jaslinda had gone missing on 23 May while taking part in the Trans‑Spencer‑Capman trekking activity on Mount Batu Putih. The mountain, known for its dense forest cover and steep terrain, attracts both seasoned hikers and casual weekend walkers.

Search teams, comprising police officers, volunteers, and local residents, were dispatched shortly after her disappearance was reported. The operation spanned several days, covering rugged trails, river crossings, and remote villages. The breakthrough came when local Orang Asli villagers spotted a figure moving slowly along a narrow path near the Lubuk Gaharu settlement. Their swift notification of authorities led to the timely rescue of Jaslinda, preventing a potentially fatal outcome.





In a statement to Utusan Malaysia, Superintendent Abdul Malik reiterated that the investigation will continue once Jaslinda's health is stabilized. He emphasized that the police will thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the adequacy of safety measures during the trek, the condition of the trail, and any possible gaps in communication between the organizers and participants. The department also plans to review rescue protocols to improve response times in future missing‑person cases in the region.





The incident has sparked renewed discussion about the risks associated with mountain trekking in Malaysia, especially in areas frequented by indigenous communities. Experts stress the importance of proper preparation, including carrying adequate supplies, informing authorities of route plans, and ensuring that local guides are engaged. As the community awaits further details from the ongoing investigation, the focus remains on Jaslinda's recovery and the lessons that can be drawn to enhance safety for future adventurers





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